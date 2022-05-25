Stories
Dutch Researchers Teleport Quantum Information Across Rudimentary Quantum Network

posted by janrinok on Saturday May 28, @06:36PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the teleport-from-here-to-there dept.
Science

hubie writes:

Quantum information teleported across a rudimentary quantum network:

The power of a future quantum Internet is based on the ability to send quantum information (quantum bits) between the nodes of the network. This will enable all kinds of applications such as securely sharing confidential information, linking several quantum computers together to increase their computing capability, and the use of highly precise, linked quantum sensors.

[...] In order to be able to teleport quantum bits, several ingredients are required: a quantum entangled link between the sender and receiver, a reliable method for reading out quantum processors, and the capacity to temporarily store quantum bits. Previous research at QuTech demonstrated that it is possible to teleport quantum bits between two adjacent nodes. The researchers at QuTech have now shown for the first time that they can meet the package of requirements and have demonstrated teleportation between non–adjacent nodes, in other words over a network. They teleported quantum bits from node "Charlie" to node "Alice", with the help of an intermediate node "Bob".

Also included is a explanatory video.

See also:
The New York Times, El Pais, New Scientist (international edition), De Volkskrant, hardware.info, Nature News & Views, and Physics World

Journal Reference:
S.L.N. Hermans et al., Qubit teleportation between non-neighboring nodes in a quantum network, Nature, 2022, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-04697-y

