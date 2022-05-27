Stories
Expired Certificate Causes Major Retail Card Payment Outage in Germany

Rich writes:

A digital certificate that expired after 10 years is causing a major outage in German retail payment handling. The involved Verifone H5000 card reader was introduced in 2012 but is still widely in use. Acceptance points have been advised to not power off their devices, because on startup, the failing certificate locks out the device even from updates. The vendor is trying to come up with a solution, which will likely involve USB sticks for local updates.

Report in English: https://www.stripes.com/theaters/europe/2022-05-27/aaefes-esso-credit-card-outage-6146620.html

Details in German (with screenshots): https://www.borncity.com/blog/2022/05/27/strung-der-verifone-h5000-ec-kartenlesegerte-einige-insights-zur-zertifikateproblematik/

While in the past, many issues could be fixed by cleverly scraping together remaining data, this is one of the first nationwide occurrences of a new class of security-related bugs that actively lock out any solution attempt. What is your experience in this field?

