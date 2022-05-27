from the machine-that-goes-ker-ching! dept.
High cost of cancer care in the U.S. doesn't reduce mortality rates:
While the U.S. spends twice as much on cancer care as the average high-income country, its cancer mortality rates are only slightly better than average, according to a new analysis by researchers at Yale University and Vassar College.
[...] The researchers found that national cancer care spending showed no relationship to population-level cancer mortality rates. "In other words, countries that spend more on cancer care do not necessarily have better cancer outcomes," said Chow.
[...] Smoking is the strongest risk factor for cancer mortality, and smoking rates have historically been lower in the United States, compared to other countries. When the researchers controlled for international variations in smoking rates, U.S. cancer mortality rates became no different than the average high-income country, with nine countries — Australia, Finland, Iceland, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Norway, Spain, and Switzerland — having lower smoking-adjusted cancer mortality than the United States.
[...] "The pattern of spending more and getting less is well-documented in the U.S. healthcare system; now we see it in cancer care, too," said co-author Elizabeth Bradley, president of Vassar College and professor of science, technology, and society. "Other countries and systems have much to teach the U.S. if we could be open to change."
Journal Reference:
Ryan D. Chow, Elizabeth H. Bradley, and Cary P. Gross, Comparison of Cancer-Related Spending and Mortality Rates in the US vs 21 High-Income Countries, JAMA Health Forum. 2022;3(5):e221229. DOI:10.1001/jamahealthforum.2022.1229
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Sunday May 29, @01:49PM
The insurance setup we have in America today is ridiculously bad(but slightly better than it used to be). We pay twice as much as the rest of the world and get half as much for our money. Insurance companies drive up costs, deny legitimate claims, and require people to jump through hoops for basic care. A few years back, people who were afraid of insurance reform talked about "death panels" run by the government as if we didn't already have unaccountable corporate operated ones.
We need real insurance reform. It needs to be simplified to the point we can get rid of all the middle men that don't actually provide health care.