An interesting history story about a French embroiderer who helped revolutionize surgery:
On June 25, 1894, the French President Marie François Sadi Carnot attended a banquet at the Chamber of Commerce in Lyon. [...] One man present, Sante Geronimo Caserio, [...] revealed a dagger, which he plunged deep into Carnot's back. [...]
The surgical trainee Alexis Carrel was, like his fellow countrymen, appalled by the assassination, but he directed his ire not towards things Italian, rather the impotence of his profession. Carrel believed that, if only Carnot's doctors had possessed the skill, they'd have been able to save the president's life.
[...] He soon found that, even with recent advances in surgery, the thread surgeons used was too thick for tiny blood vessels, which would easily tear. The needles were too bulky, too, [...] If he was going to attempt to sew vessels together, he would need better. With nothing very delicate available at surgical suppliers of the time, Carrel turned to Lyon's famous embroiderers. [...]
The woman he went to see was called Marie-Anne Leroudier, one of Lyon's finest embroiderers. Leroudier isn't always mentioned in Carrel's biographies. [...] But if you take the trouble to look up her work, it's unfathomably intricate. [...]
Fleur Oakes, formerly the Embroiderer in Residence at the vascular surgery department at St Mary's Hospital in London, explains what Leroudier would have been able to impart to Carrel—knowledge that he wouldn't have been able to pick up elsewhere. This ranged from what she called 'thread management' (making the thread go where you want it to go) to ways of working one-handed and ways of achieving the intricacy required to work on tiny structures like veins and arteries.
In 1902 he presented his technique at scientific meetings in Lyon and published a paper on his findings. Being able to sew blood vessels together in the way Carrel described would revolutionize trauma surgery. [...]
Carrel would later go on to modify the technique further and it became the basis for much of vascular surgery, including bypass surgery. [...]
Transplants existed for centuries before Carrel, of course, but it was the application of techniques from embroidery—and particularly the uncredited Marie-Anne Leroudier—that made the internal organs no longer off limits to aspiring transplant surgeons.
This story comes from the book SPARE PARTS by Paul Craddock.