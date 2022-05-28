from the fire-the-fire-starter dept.
Massive New Mexico Fire Started By U.S. Forest Service, but widely reported elsewhere:
The largest wildfire in New Mexico history—which is still burning—was started by the U.S. Forest Service, federal investigators announced Friday.
The catastrophe began as two fires that merged into one. Both wildfires have now been conclusively traced to planned burns conducted by the Forest Service. Planned or "prescribed" burns are used to reduce the threat of extreme fires by reducing the amount of dry fuel in the forest.
So far, the New Mexico fire has destroyed 330 homes and scorched some 500 square miles. The cost of battling the blaze has surpassed $130 million, and rises another $5 million each day, according to the Associated Press.
The Hermits Peak Fire started on April 6. On April 19, the Calf Canyon Fire sprang from a reignited "burn pile" that had been dormant through three winter snow events. They merged on April 22, and their destructive march across the Land of Enchantment still hasn't ended.
The fire was 47 percent contained as of Friday morning, the National Wildfire Coordinating Group said. It warned that the Memorial Day holiday weekend could pose more challenges for firefighters because of increased traffic and recreational activities that could cause fires in the dry, hot weather. Fire officials cautioned about the use of, among other things, campfires and wood stoves.
After decades of embracing a policy of putting out fires as quickly as possible, federal and some state officials have come around to the idea of prescribed burns in recent years. The basic concept, backed by science and Indigenous groups' long history of using intentional fire, is that modest controlled burns can clear flammable vegetation and preempt the kind of destructive megafires that have devastated the West. Experts have called for more fire on the land, and the Biden administration has announced plans to use intentional burns and brush thinning to reduce fire risk on 50 million acres that border vulnerable communities.
But extreme drought and record heat, worsened by climate change, have made it more difficult to use intentional fire as a preventive measure. Longer wildfire seasons have narrowed the window of time when firefighters can set controlled burns safely. Bureaucratic obstacles, combined with public fear that an intentionally set fire could escape, have also prevented some forest managers from using prescribed fires.
(Score: 2) by Spamalope on Monday May 30, @10:56PM
But extreme drought and record heat, worsened by climate change?
No.
Misguided policies allowing overgrowth mean fires to correct the issue are far more dangerous.
The folks behind those policies certainly would like to point the finger elsewhere. Their 20+ year opposition to allowing burns *after* it was clear the 'no burn' policy should be reversed of course can't be the fault of those who implemented it...