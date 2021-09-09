from the pay-attention-to-where-you-leave-things dept.
A giant planet may have "escaped" from our solar system, study finds:
Although Pluto lost its status as "Planet Nine" when it was downgraded to dwarf planet, there is ample evidence that our solar system either had or currently has a large planet far beyond Pluto that may one day claim Pluto's former mantle and become the rightful ninth planet. Unusually regular orbital patterns observed in the Kuiper belt hint that some celestial body more massive than Pluto lurks beyond the distant band of icy debris at the edge of the solar system where Pluto, Eris and other dwarf planets live.
The hypothetical existence of a distant Planet Nine or "Planet X" remains contentious, but evidence continues to mount in its favor. Certainly, it would not be the first time a hypothetical planet was found. Neptune was the first planet found through studying orbits of other bodies in the solar system; intriguingly, its location was discovered with predictions derived from pen-and-paper calculations about telescope observations.
Inadvertently, a recent astronomy paper in Nature found a high likelihood that a gas giant, akin to those in the outer solar system, may have been rapidly ejected from its orbit around the sun early in the evolution of a solar system. The existence of a "lost" Planet Nine early in the formation of the solar system's history would go far in explaining a lot of how and why the solar system looks as it does today.
Journal Reference: Liu, B., Raymond, S.N. & Jacobson, S.A. Early Solar System instability triggered by dispersal of the gaseous disk. Nature 604, 643–646 (2022). DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-04535-1
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday May 31, @03:25AM (1 child)
You mean "planet IX", now that Pluto has been downgraded, right?
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday May 31, @03:36AM
No, they mean Planet X, the last source of alludium fosdex, the shaving cream atom, as discovered by Duck Dodgers in the 24th and 1/2 Century!
But more seriously, my understanding is that Planet X stood for "unknown planet", not "Planet 10", and they were looking for it when they found Pluto and slotted it in at #9.
Alcohol makes the world go round ... and round and round.