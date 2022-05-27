"The real danger is the potential for reinforcing race-based disparities in the quality of care patients receive," says Gichoya. "In radiology, when we are looking at x-rays and MRIs to determine the presence or absence of disease or injury, a patient's race is not relevant to that task. We call that being race agnostic: we don't know, and don't need to know someone's race to detect a cancerous tumor in a CT or a bone fracture in an x-ray."

The immediate question was whether the models, also known as artificial intelligence (AI), were determining race based on what researchers call surrogate covariables. Breast density, for example, tends to be higher in African American women than in white women, and research shows Black patients tend to have higher bone mineral density than white patients, so were the machines reading breast tissue density or bone minerality as proxies for race? The researchers tested this theory by suppressing the availability of such information to the AI processor and it still predicted patient race with alarming accuracy: more than 90 percent accurate.

Even more surprising, the AI models could determine race more accurately than complex statistical analyses developed specifically to predict race based on age, sex, gender, body mass and even disease diagnoses.

The AI models worked just as well on x-rays, mammograms and CT scans and were effective no matter which body part was imaged. Finally, the deep learning models still correctly predicted self-reported race when images were deliberately degraded to ensure the quality and age of the imaging equipment wasn't signaling socioeconomic status, which in turn could correlate with race. Fuzzy images, high resolution images downgrades to low resolution, and scans clipped to remove certain features did not significantly affect the AI models' ability to predict a patient's race.

[...] The real fear, Gichoya says, is that all AI model deployments in medical imaging are at great risk for causing great harm.

"If an AI model starts to rely on its ability to detect racial identity to make medical decisions, but in doing so produces race-specific errors, clinical radiologists will not be able to tell, thereby possibly leading to errors in health-care decision processes. That will worsen the already significant health disparities we now see in our health care system," explains Gichoya.

And because of that danger, the team already is working on a second study. They will not stop at detecting bias, Gichoya says. "This ability to read race could be used to develop models that actually mitigate bias, once we understand it. We can harness it for good."