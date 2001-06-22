from the waste-not-want-not dept.
There is growing interest in extracting minerals from mining waste, with conferences held in the new area of remining in Europe and new prospecting ventures under way in Australia exploring mine waste.
The first to invest in this secondary prospecting was the Queensland government, which has funded sampling across 16 sites. Early results have found cobalt deposits rich enough to draw overseas investment.
New South Wales has recently launched a similar program, while work is under way by Geoscience Australia, the University of Queensland and RMIT to produce the first-ever atlas of mine waste in Australia.
Does mining the waste make financial sense in and of itself, or is it simply meant to assuage environmental and political concerns?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 01, @03:44PM
I've always wondered when we'd start digging up our landfills to start tapping into minerals/resources buried there.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 01, @03:55PM (1 child)
Money, the only thing worth caring about. Who needs breathable air or a functioning society?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday June 01, @04:14PM
Corporations seek to make money. In the event that you want them to do something that doesn't make them money. You need to legislate and enforce said policies or pay them to do what you want. Bribery works, unfortunately, it also works on those in power. I.E. the ones making said legislation.
