SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reveals next-generation Starlink satellite details
Speaking in an onsite interview and Starbase tour with YouTuber Tim Dodd (The Everyday Astronaut), Musk – largely unprovoked – revealed that SpaceX has already built at least one functional Starlink Gen2/V2.0 satellite prototype and shipped it to the South Texas Starship factory, where it is currently being stored. More importantly, Musk also provided the first direct specifications for the next-generation spacecraft, stating that each Starlink V2.0 satellite will weigh about 1.25 tons (~2750 lb), measure about seven meters (~23 ft) long, and be almost an order of magnitude more capable than the "Starlink 1" satellites they'll ultimately supersede.
[...] Starlink V1.0 and V1.5 satellites weigh around 260 and 310 kilograms, respectively, meaning that Starlink V2.0 satellites will be about a bit more than four times heavier than V1.5 and a bit less than five times heavier than V1.0.
Musk also revealed that V2.0 satellites will be "almost an order of magnitude more capable than Starlink 1." He refused to call that capability bandwidth or throughput, the traditional method of describing a communication satellite's total performance, but Starlink V1.0 satellites are believed to have a total bandwidth of 18 gigabits per second (18 Gbps). As of today, it's unknown if Starlink V1.5 – a significant upgrade – also added more bandwidth, nor if Musk was referring to that latest Starlink V1.x iteration. But even if he was comparing V2.0 with the earliest V1.0 satellites, it's possible that each Starlink V2.0 satellite could add around 140-160 Gbps to the 30,000-satellite constellation.
Both the standard and extended payload fairings (pp. 40-41) for Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy have a diameter of 5.2 meters.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 02, @02:19AM (2 children)
Headline says Falcon can't launch the new satellite, going on about the difference between earlier models without anything about why Falcon can't launch the new model, except the last bit:
Still ambiguous, since the quoted text tells the "length" of the new model, not the diameter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 02, @02:27AM
It's a press release, not a news story
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday June 02, @02:36AM
Both the dimensions and the mass are a problem, and this is huge news since SpaceX has been launching Starlink on Falcon 9 flights relentlessly (4 in the past month) but is betting all future progress on Starship.
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 02, @02:58AM
There's nothing in the article that says Starlink 2 won't be able to launch on Falcon 9. Falcon 9 is easily capable of launching this satellite, and it could probably launch two or maybe three (if they fit), even with a return to launch site landing.
The worst part of Falcon is the small payload fairing, so running out of space is hardly a new problem for Falcon.
Of course Starship would be better, but Starship is supposed to be better at just about everything.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 02, @03:10AM
