Engineers Enhance Cannabis Strain With 20% More THC and Increased Crop Yields

posted by janrinok on Thursday June 02, @10:21AM
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Phys.org:

The researchers successfully increased the level of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the main psychoactive component in cannabis, by close to 17%, and the level of CBG (cannabigerol), often referred to as the mother of all cannabinoids, by close to 25%. Further, Vainstein and his team were able to increase the ratio of terpenes, which are responsible for maximizing the euphoric effects of cannabis, by 20–30%.

The stated goal of their study was to find a way to intervene in the biochemical pathways in the cannabis plant in order to increase or decrease the production of active substances. The researchers accomplished this by manipulating a plant-based virus, that had first been neutralized so that it could not harm the plant, and then manipulating it to express the genes that influence the production of active substances in the cannabis plant.

See also: Metabolic 'fingerprint' predicts impairment from medical cannabis

Perhaps the research can lead to a new class of drugs as an alternative to opioid-based pain management.

