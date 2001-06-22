from the let-me-hear-your-body-talk dept.
The question is more important than you think:
When should I fit exercise within my daily schedule? For most, the answer depends on our family's schedule and working hours, and perhaps on whether we're 'larks' or 'night owls'. But over the past decade, researchers have found that much more hangs on this question than these constraints. That's because recent findings suggest that the effectiveness of exercise depends on the time of day (Exercise Time Of Day, ETOD).
Now, a randomized controlled trial not only confirms convincingly that ETOD affects the effectiveness of exercise, but also shows that these effects differ between types of exercise, and between women and men. The results are published in Frontiers in Physiology.
The authors recruited 30 women and 26 men to participate. All were between 25 and 55 years old, healthy, highly active, nonsmokers, and with normal weight. [...]
Importantly, female and male participants had been independently randomized beforehand to either of two regimes: exclusively training in the morning (60min between 06:30 and 08:30), or in the evening (between 18:00 and 20:00). Those assigned to morning exercise breakfasted after exercise, and ate three further meals at four-hour intervals. Those assigned to evening exercise ate three meals at four-hour intervals before training, plus another afterwards.
The researchers show that all participants improved in overall health and performance over the course of the trial, irrespective of their allocation to morning or evening exercise.
[...] But crucially, they also show that ETOD determines the strength of improvements in physical performance, body composition, cardiometabolic health, and mood.
[...] "Based on our findings, women interested in reducing belly fat and blood pressure, while at the same time increase leg muscle power should consider exercising in the morning. However, women interested in gaining upper body muscle strength, power and endurance, as well as improving overall mood state and food intake, evening exercise is the preferred choice," said Arciero.
"Conversely, evening exercise is ideal for men interested in improving heart and metabolic health, as well as emotional wellbeing."
Journal Reference:
Paul J. Arciero et al., Morning Exercise Reduces Abdominal Fat and Blood Pressure in Women; Evening Exercise Increases Muscular Performance in Women and Lowers Blood Pressure in Men [open], Front. Physiol., 2022. DOI: 10.3389/fphys.2022.893783
ETOD for couch potato, smokers, overweight and slightly damaged health? Asking for a friend.
It is too much of an exercise to try to fit exercise into my schedule.
I'm trying to find a nice asbestos face mask on eBay, but no luck.
Whenever you are most likely to stick with it!
Any regular exercise is better than no exercise but at the optimal time!
(still interesting research tho)
Summer's here already, and I've been slacking off! Gotta get my abs back. In the big city, that little fat roll doesn't count as anorexic unlike in flyover country! Gotta have all kinds of gay sechs so that the pseudo-left will vomit and I can laugh at them. Morning is best, just 10 minutes. Sun salutations, then crunches, push-ups, squats, very basic but also very effective.
My wife and I found ourselves ETOD'ing after the children went to bed.
Please help with ETOD?
Google only gives back: Equitable transit-oriented development (ETOD)
Please help with ETOD?

Google only gives back: Equitable transit-oriented development (ETOD)
I lost 15% of my body weight in the last few years just by eating better.
It started about a year before covid. Sometime after the adult kid finally moved out. We started eating smaller portions. It was the kid that ate the most. My wife had always cooked based on that.
As covid took hold, we started having groceries delivered to our front door. We could wipe them down and bring them in. We started eating better quality food. Less junk food. More salads.
This wasn't any kind of crazy fad diet. It wasn't even planned. It just happened. My wife noticed it first. I did later. We both just gradually, slowly lost weight. It was slow. But unmistakable. We weren't even conscientious about losing weight.
I'm trying to find a nice asbestos face mask on eBay, but no luck.