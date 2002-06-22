For more than a decade, Japanese heavy machinery maker IHI Corp. has been developing a subsea turbine that harnesses the energy in deep ocean currents and converts it into a steady and reliable source of electricity. The giant machine resembles an airplane, with two counter-rotating turbine fans in place of jets, and a central 'fuselage' housing a buoyancy adjustment system. Called Kairyu, the 330-ton prototype is designed to be anchored to the sea floor at a depth of 30-50 meters (100-160 feet).

[...] The advantage of ocean currents is their stability. They flow with little fluctuation in speed and direction, giving them a capacity factor — a measure of how often the system is generating — of 50-70%, compared with around 29% for onshore wind and 15% for solar

[...] Still, the Japanese company has a long way to go. Compared with onshore facilities, it's much more complicated to install a system underwater. "Unlike Europe, which has a long history of the North Sea Oil exploration, Japan has had little experience with offshore construction," said Takagi. There are major engineering challenges to build a system robust enough to withstand the hostile conditions of a deep ocean current and to reduce maintenance costs.

"Japan isn't blessed with a lot of alternative energy sources," he said. "People may say that this is just a dream, but we need to try everything to achieve zero carbon."