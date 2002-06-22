from the is-it-hackable? dept.
UK, EU Cars (But Not Bikes, Yet) to be Fitted With Speed Limiters:
This comes as part of the General Safety Regulation passed in the EU. Mandates state "new models/types of vehicles introduced on the market," beginning in July 2022, must arrive outfitted with this software. It will be mandatory for all new cars beginning in July 2024, ostensibly to give manufacturers time to retrofit their existing production models.
[...] The European Commission describes the way a car outfitted with ISA behaves in one of four ways: cascaded acoustic warning; cascaded vibrating warning; haptic feedback through the acceleration pedal; or speed control function. Manufacturers choose their own adventure there. The first two only provide audible or tactile feedback to the driver. "Haptic feedback through the acceleration pedal" means the pedal pushes back against your foot. "Speed control function" means the car slows down for you.
https://etsc.eu/intelligent-speed-assistance-isa/
[...] ISA uses a speed sign-recognition video camera and/or GPS-linked speed limit data to advise drivers of the current speed limit and automatically limit the speed of the vehicle as needed. ISA systems do not automatically apply the brakes, but simply limit engine power preventing the vehicle from accelerating past the current speed limit unless overridden. Vehicles with this kind of ISA system factory fitted are already on sale[...].
Intelligent speed adaptation is the terminology of the British BSI. Intelligent speed assistance is the terminology of the EU law used in regulation (EU) 2019/2144 of the European Parliament.
The two types of ISA systems differ in that passive systems simply warn the driver of the vehicle travelling in excess of the speed limit, while active systems intervene and correct the vehicle's speed to conform with the speed limit. Passive systems are generally driver advisory systems: They alert the driver to the fact that they are speeding, provide information as to the speed limit, and allow the driver to make a choice on what action should be taken. These systems usually display visual or auditory cues, such as auditory and visual warnings and may include tactile cues such as a vibration of the accelerator pedal. Some passive ISA technology trials have used vehicles modified to provide haptic feedback by making the accelerator pedal stiffer when appropriate to alert the driver. Most active ISA systems allow the driver to override the ISA when deemed necessary; this is thought to enhance acceptance and safety, but leaves a significant amount of speeding unchecked.
An often unrecognised feature of both active and passive ISA systems is that they can serve as on-board vehicle data recorders, retaining information about vehicle location and performance for later checking and fleet management purposes.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 03, @02:54AM
Obscene SPAM journals on the front page are obscene. Jesus wept.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by legont on Friday June 03, @03:04AM (2 children)
just saying...
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 03, @03:12AM
Rarely is it necessary to floor it to get out of a dangerous situation, but when it does happen there's no time to look for an override switch. I'm sure this system will work as expected 99% of the time, but there will undoubtedly be some accidents because of it. It's possible there will there be fewer accidents than there would be without it, but someone will absolutely be killed by it at some point. I bet it won't even make the news.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 03, @03:13AM
Does Europe have a lot of roads like that? I'm from the USA and
they're quite common in rural areas. Europe is a bit more crowded
so I wonder. OTOH, since trains are such a big deal they might
have spent less on roads so maybe they have *more* of those things.
Aside from that, there are plenty of situations where going
over the limit is actually the proper evasive maneuver.
Having the car second-guess the driver isn't my cup of tea.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 03, @03:41AM
and are the *only* type of vehicles EU should now care about (not) introducing on their roads before 2024.