Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Rocket To Launch China’s Next Space Station Module Arrives At Launch Center

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday June 05, @09:34PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

SpaceNews:

A Long March 5B rocket has arrived at Wenchang spaceport as China gears up to send its second space station module into orbit.

The components of the third Long March 5B heavy-lift rocket arrived at Wenchang May 29, the China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) announced (Chinese).

[...] The mission aims to send the roughly 22-ton Wentian experiment module into orbit to join Tianhe, the similarly-sized core module for the Tiangong space station which launched in April 2021.

The 17.9-meter-long Wentian ("Quest for the Heavens") module will dock with the forward port of Tianhe, which is currently in a 387 by 386-kilometer orbit inclined by 41.5 degrees.

The Tianhe space station could be expanded to six modules.

Original Submission


«  Studying the Effectiveness of a Game to Help People Quit Smoking
Rocket To Launch China’s Next Space Station Module Arrives At Launch Center | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 05, @10:16PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 05, @10:16PM (#1250804)

    Taste the negro.

(1)