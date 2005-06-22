from the we-were-totally-planning-on-doing-this dept.
Microsoft promises 'open and constructive' approach to employee labor unions:
Conceding that the rise of labor unions in tech may ultimately reach its own business, Microsoft released a new set of principles acknowledging the rights of its employees to organize, pledging to work constructively with any who do, and making it clear that it hopes they won't feel the need.
[...] The unusual pledge follows a union vote last week by the quality assurance team inside Activision-Blizzard subsidiary Raven Software, maker of Call of Duty. Microsoft needs regulatory approval for its $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard.
[...] "That's obviously part of the constellation of developments that we've been paying attention to, as well as lots of other things," he said. "The principles that we're announcing today will certainly apply in the future if Activision-Blizzard becomes part of Microsoft."
Microsoft's approach contrasts with Amazon, which has opposed the formation of labor unions in its fulfillment network. Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, N.Y., became the first in the company's U.S. workforce to vote to organize in April.
Here are the four principles as outlined in Smith's post:
• We believe in the importance of listening to our employees' concerns [...]
• We recognize that employees have a legal right to choose whether to form or join a union [...]
• We are committed to creative and collaborative approaches with unions when employees wish to exercise their rights and Microsoft is presented with a specific unionization proposal [...]
• Building on our global labor experiences, we are dedicated to maintaining a close relationship and shared partnership with all our employees, including those represented by a union [...]
So, great champion of employee welfare and support, trying to get out in front of the inevitable, or trying to put on a good face while their acquisition is being decided? (Or some linear combination of those three?)
