Conceding that the rise of labor unions in tech may ultimately reach its own business, Microsoft released a new set of principles acknowledging the rights of its employees to organize, pledging to work constructively with any who do, and making it clear that it hopes they won't feel the need.

[...] The unusual pledge follows a union vote last week by the quality assurance team inside Activision-Blizzard subsidiary Raven Software, maker of Call of Duty. Microsoft needs regulatory approval for its $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard.

[...] "That's obviously part of the constellation of developments that we've been paying attention to, as well as lots of other things," he said. "The principles that we're announcing today will certainly apply in the future if Activision-Blizzard becomes part of Microsoft."

Microsoft's approach contrasts with Amazon, which has opposed the formation of labor unions in its fulfillment network. Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, N.Y., became the first in the company's U.S. workforce to vote to organize in April.

Here are the four principles as outlined in Smith's post: