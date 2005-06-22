Another volcano in Iceland is on an increased alert after an earthquake swarm and ground movement. In addition, the available data shows that magma is accumulating under the volcano, steadily increasing the risk of an eruption in the near future.

But as you will see, there is more than one volcano ready to erupt in Iceland. Moreover, there is a known history of widespread effects on Europe and across the Northern Hemisphere from Icelandic eruptions. For this reason, each event is being monitored closely and taken seriously.

Iceland is a volcanic island in the North Atlantic and one of the most active volcanic regions in the world. In its history, it produced significant eruptions with powerful impacts on Europe, North America, and the entire Northern Hemisphere.

The island experiences constant earthquake activity because it sits on the boundary between the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates. This boundary is also known as the Mid-Atlantic Ridge (MAR).