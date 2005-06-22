from the getting-ready-to-pop dept.
Volcano Watch: Over 9000 earthquakes and ground uplift were detected at Mt Thorbjorn, Iceland in the past month, with more Volcanoes now on alert:
Another volcano in Iceland is on an increased alert after an earthquake swarm and ground movement. In addition, the available data shows that magma is accumulating under the volcano, steadily increasing the risk of an eruption in the near future.
But as you will see, there is more than one volcano ready to erupt in Iceland. Moreover, there is a known history of widespread effects on Europe and across the Northern Hemisphere from Icelandic eruptions. For this reason, each event is being monitored closely and taken seriously.
Iceland is a volcanic island in the North Atlantic and one of the most active volcanic regions in the world. In its history, it produced significant eruptions with powerful impacts on Europe, North America, and the entire Northern Hemisphere.
The island experiences constant earthquake activity because it sits on the boundary between the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates. This boundary is also known as the Mid-Atlantic Ridge (MAR).
As the plates move away from each other, they effectively tear the island apart. Iceland is the only place where the Mid-Atlantic Ridge rises above the ocean surface.
[...] But Iceland is always active in some shape or form. Currently, we have new activity on the Reykjanes peninsula, in southwest Iceland, around Mt Thorbjorn.
In mid-May, more than 3000 earthquakes have been automatically detected in the Reykjanes/Svartsengi volcanic system. The most significant event had a magnitude of M4.3 and occurred on May 15th. The seismicity is located at a depth between 4 and 6 km.
Recent deformation observations (both GPS and InSAR) identified the onset of a new inflation event west of Mt Thorbjorn, likely caused by magma intrusion. Preliminary modeling results indicate the source is located at a depth of between 4-5 km.
In the past month, seismographs detected nearly 9000 earthquakes in the area, mostly related to underground volcanic activity.