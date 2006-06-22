from the nuclear-misenergy dept.
The US needs to figure out what to do about its radioactive garbage:
Lindsay Krall decided to study nuclear waste out of a love for the arcane. Figuring how to bury radioactive atoms isn't exactly simple—it takes a blend of particle physics, careful geology and engineering, and a high tolerance for reams of regulations. But the trickiest ingredient of all is time. Nuclear waste from today's reactors will take thousands of years to become something safer to handle. [...]
[...] Congress has shown little interest in working out a solution for future generations. Long-term thinking isn't their strong suit. "It's been a complete institutional failure in the US," Krall says.
But there's a new type of nuclear on the block: the small modular reactor (SMR). [...] A Department of Energy-sponsored report estimated in 2014 that the US nuclear industry would produce 94 percent less fuel waste if big, old reactors were replaced with new smaller ones.
Krall was skeptical about that last part. "SMRs are generally being marketed as a solution—that maybe you don't need a geological repository for them," she says. So as a postdoc at Stanford, she [...] got an answer: By many measures, the SMR designs produce not less, but potentially much more waste: more than five times the spent fuel per unit of power, and as much as 35 times for other forms of waste. The research was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences earlier this week.
Startups seeking licenses to build SMR designs have disputed the findings and say they're prepared for whatever waste is generated while the US sorts out permanent disposal. "Five times a small number is still a really small number," says John Kotek, who leads policy and public affairs at the Nuclear Energy Institute, the industry's trade association.
But the authors say the "back-end" of the fuel cycle, which includes waste and decommissioning, should be a bigger factor in what they consider to be the precarious economics of the new reactors. "The point of this paper is to prompt a discussion," says Allison Macfarlane, a former chair of the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission and a coauthor of the paper. "We can't get to how much it is going to cost until we understand what we're dealing with."
[...] She believes both US regulators and the vendors themselves should be doing more to anticipate how waste will be handled before the reactors are approved and built to anticipate and factor in the costs. The SMR industry looks brightest to her in places that are doing a better job of figuring out long-term storage, she adds, pointing to Finland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. "The real issue is that the US doesn't have a plan for its spent nuclear fuel," Macfarlane says. "I'm not feeling optimistic right now."
Nuclear reactors to generate electricity have always been best done as large baseload generators. if you're going to go to the hassle of having to deal with nuclear power in the first place, you might as well get **a lot** of gigawatts out of it.
OK, I don't have any kind of degree in nuclear physics. But it seems to me if the waste is causing problems it is energy waiting to be harvested. Instead of encasing it in containers designed to last for thousands of years, howzabout we take that waste and keep making energy? From what I've read they turn nuclear fuel into nuclear waste when it's what, 2% consumed?
I mean, you've spent the time and energy making the gas, why throw it away after using only 2% of it's potential.
This would be a good time to point out I don't know shit about the economics of nuclear reactors, and wonder why there isn't more research into Thorium reactors (ooo oooo ooo! I know! Thorium won't go BOOM!)
Thorium is mostly hype at this point.
It's not a magic bullet that will solve nuclear's "problems."
We should just build conventional uranium powered reactors NOW and in quantity.