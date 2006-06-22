An interesting piece of computing history which may be familiar to many here ... Here is the inside story of personal computing at the legendary research lab
This article was first published as "Inside the PARC: the 'information architects'." It appeared in the October 1985 issue of IEEE Spectrum. A PDF version is available on IEEE Xplore. The diagrams and photographs appeared in the original print version.
In late 1969, C. Peter McColough, chairman of Xerox Corp., told the New York Society of Security Analysts that Xerox was determined to develop "the architecture of information" to solve the problems that had been created by the "knowledge explosion." Legend has it that McColough then turned to Jack E. Goldman, senior vice president of research and development, and said, "All right, go start a lab that will find out what I just meant."
Goldman tells it differently. In 1969 Xerox had just bought Scientific Data Systems (SDS), a mainframe computer manufacturer. "When Xerox bought SDS," he recalled, "I walked promptly into the office of Peter McColough and said, 'Look, now that we're in this digital computer business, we better damned well have a research laboratory!' "
In any case, the result was the Xerox Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) in California, one of the most unusual corporate research organizations of our time. [...] PARC, now in its fifteenth year, originated or nurtured technologies that led to these developments, among others:
- The Macintosh computer, with its mouse and overlapping windows.
- Colorful weather maps on TV news programs.
- Laser printers.
- Structured VLSI design, now taught in more than 100 universities.
- Networks that link personal computers in offices.
- Semiconductor lasers that read and write optical disks.
- Structured programming languages like Modula-2 and Ada.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DannyB on Monday June 06, @10:25PM
The
manglersmanagers at Xerox simply had no idea what they had.
How could this technology help us sell copiers which is the business we are in?
I'm trying to find a nice asbestos face mask on eBay, but no luck.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 06, @10:58PM
Xerox's xeography patent was about to run out, so they needed technology to keep their shareholder value.
It didn't really work out the way their buisiness was structured.