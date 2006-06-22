In late 1969, C. Peter McColough, chairman of Xerox Corp., told the New York Society of Security Analysts that Xerox was determined to develop "the architecture of information" to solve the problems that had been created by the "knowledge explosion." Legend has it that McColough then turned to Jack E. Goldman, senior vice president of research and development, and said, "All right, go start a lab that will find out what I just meant."

Goldman tells it differently. In 1969 Xerox had just bought Scientific Data Systems (SDS), a mainframe computer manufacturer. "When Xerox bought SDS," he recalled, "I walked promptly into the office of Peter McColough and said, 'Look, now that we're in this digital computer business, we better damned well have a research laboratory!' "

In any case, the result was the Xerox Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) in California, one of the most unusual corporate research organizations of our time. [...] PARC, now in its fifteenth year, originated or nurtured technologies that led to these developments, among others: