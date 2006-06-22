from the if-you-use-TAILS,-update-now dept.
https://tails.boum.org/news/version_5.1/index.en.html
This release fixes the security vulnerability[1][2] in the JavaScript engine of Firefox and Tor Browser announced on May 24.
This release was delayed from May 31 to June 5 because of a delay in the release of Tor Browser 11.0.14.
This is a very important release - please do not use version 5.0 or previous versions.
[1] https://tails.boum.org/security/prototype_pollution/index.en.html
[2] https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2022-19/