Tails Linux 5.1 is Out! Fixes the Security Vulnerability in the JavaScript Engine

posted by janrinok on Monday June 06, @06:43AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the if-you-use-TAILS,-update-now dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://tails.boum.org/news/version_5.1/index.en.html

This release fixes the security vulnerability[1][2] in the JavaScript engine of Firefox and Tor Browser announced on May 24.

This release was delayed from May 31 to June 5 because of a delay in the release of Tor Browser 11.0.14.

This is a very important release - please do not use version 5.0 or previous versions.

[1] https://tails.boum.org/security/prototype_pollution/index.en.html
[2] https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2022-19/

