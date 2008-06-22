Stories
An Edible QR Code Takes a Shot at Fake Whiskey

posted by hubie on Wednesday June 08, @06:18PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the there's-QR-in-the-jar dept.
upstart writes:

Biomedical engineers have developed an edible silk tag with a QR code, which scanned by a smartphone can then confirm authenticity of the whiskey or other liquids, such as liquid medications:

This little silk tag with a QR code is a security measure that could reveal if the whiskey you're wanting to buy is fake. Simply using a smartphone to scan the tag, which was developed by biomedical engineers from Purdue University and the National Institute of Agricultural Sciences in South Korea, could confirm the drink's authenticity.

[...] The code on the fluorescent silk tag is the equivalent of a barcode or QR code and is not visible to the naked eye. The tags are also edible, causing no issues if a person swallowed it while downing a shot of whiskey. The tags have not affected the taste of the whiskey.

[...] Kim and Leem placed tags in various brands and price points of whiskey (80 proof, 40% alcohol per volume) over a 10-month period and were able to continually activate the tags and codes with a smartphone app.

One of the ways of bringing this issue to light is to literally shine a light on the tags. The team developed ways and methods for the tags to be activated by smartphones in a variety of light settings.

Kim said the tags are an additional authentication mechanism for marked safety seals on bottles or pills and could help by being placed in high-dollar bottles of alcohol or on expensive medications individually.

Journal Reference:
Jung Woo Leem et al. Edible Matrix Code with Photogenic Silk Proteins. ACS Cent. Sci., 2022. DOI: 10.1021/acscentsci.1c01233

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 08, @07:13PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 08, @07:13PM (#1251623)

    whoever wrote that article is a moron. it's like they're not even trying to sell me on it.

    what's valuable about this?

    how is this any better than a QR code sticker applied to the bottle? is it merely that the novel construction technique makes it harder to counterfeit than an OVD/hologram sticker?

