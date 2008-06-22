In 2019, we took a look at an interesting new advanced ignition system from Transient Plasma Systems. It replaces the conventional spark plugs in a vehicle's engine with an ignition module that uses very short duration (nanosecond) pulses of plasma to ignite the fuel/air mixture within the cylinder. Back then, the technology was still being bench-tested, but now it's almost ready for production after validation testing has confirmed its potential to increase fuel efficiency by up to 20 percent when fitted to an existing engine.

"We're showing that the technology has ticked off all the things that an advanced ignition system would need to do to go to market," said Dan Singleton, founder and CEO of TPS.

At this point, some of you are probably wondering why anyone is even bothering to develop new internal combustion engine technology—after all, isn't our future electric? But with the best will in the world, it's going to be many years before countries like the US stop selling new internal combustion-powered vehicles and longer still until they're no longer allowed on our roads.