Technology is alienating people:
We take it for granted that technology brings people closer together and improves our access to essential products and services. If you can't imagine life without your smartphone, it's easy to forget that people who can't or don't want to engage with the latest technology are being left behind.
For example, there have recently been reports that cashless payment systems for car parking in the UK are seeing older drivers unfairly hit with fines. This has led to calls for the government to intervene.
Age is one of the biggest predictors of digital exclusion. Only 47% of those aged 75 and over use the internet regularly. And out of the 4 million who have never used the internet in the UK, only 300,000 people are under 55.
But older people are not the only ones who feel shut out by new technology. For example, research shows vulnerable people, such as those with disabilities, are also disengaging with e-services and being "locked out" of society.
From train tickets to vaccine passports, there is a growing expectation that consumers should embrace technology to participate in everyday life. This is a global phenomenon. Out in front, Sweden predicts its economy will be fully cashless by March 2023.
Shops increasingly use QR codes, virtual reality window displays and self-service checkouts. Many of these systems require a smart device, and momentum is building for QR codes to be integrated into digital price tags as they can give customers extra information such as nutritional content of food. Changing paper labels is a labour intensive process.
[...] Essential services such as healthcare, which can already be difficult for older and other people to navigate, are also moving online. Patients are increasingly expected to use the GP website or email to request to see a doctor. Ordering prescriptions online is encouraged.
Not everyone can afford an internet connection or smart technology. Some regions, particularly rural ones, struggle for phone signal. The UK phone network's plans for a digital switchover by 2025, which would render traditional landlines redundant, could cut off people who rely on their landlines.
Concerns about privacy can also stop people using technology. Data collection and security breaches impact people's confidence in organisations. A 2020 survey into consumers' trust in businesses showed no industry reached a trust rating of 50% for data protection. The majority of respondents (87%) said they would not do business with a company if they had concerns about its security practices.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday June 09, @08:46AM
Do we? I mean, the heating system in my house is undoubtedly technology, but I don't see how it brings people together, and while it certainly improves my life by keeping the house warm in the winter, I don't see how it improves my access to essential products and services.
Now sure there are technologies that bring people together (such as cars). And there are technologies that improve our access to certain essential products and services (for example, the water distribution system). But that generalization is very obviously false.
Oh, the author thinks that technology equals smartphone.
That being said, the actual problem this is about is very real and important. But that doesn't make the beginning sentences better.
