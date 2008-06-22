from the I-get-knocked-down-but-I-get-up-again dept.
NASA and SpaceX stand down on Dragon launch to study hydrazine issue:
NASA and SpaceX have delayed the launch of a Cargo Dragon spacecraft for at least a couple of weeks due to an issue during the prelaunch loading of hypergolic propellants.
The space agency had been planning to launch the spacecraft on June 12 but announced the delay in an email on Monday evening to reporters.
"During propellant loading of the Cargo Dragon spacecraft, elevated vapor readings of mono-methyl hydrazine were measured in an isolated region of the Draco thruster propulsion system," the space agency's statement said. "The propellant and oxidizer have been offloaded from that region to support further inspections and testing."
Draco thrusters provide on-orbit maneuvering propulsion for the Dragon spacecraft. NASA said that it is working with SpaceX to identify the source of the elevated readings and take any corrective actions. On Tuesday morning, astronauts on board the International Space Station were told by Mission Control in Houston that the launch date would slip until at least June 28.
This is not a new Dragon vehicle. Designated Dragon "C208," this vehicle has previously flown two supply missions, both in 2021. It is an upgraded version of the original Cargo Dragon spacecraft, known as "Cargo Dragon 2."
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday June 09, @11:18AM
more bugs mean more fixes...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 09, @11:26AM
Seems unlikely, but does the Cape have a common hydrazine supply?
If so, all this on and off loading, could move contaminates between vehicles.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 09, @11:57AM
Had to look that up.
The "go" in the word is from Greek, to work.
In this sense of the word it is an adjective to describe fuel that does not need ignition and reacts, (works on its own).
Now if AC could have hypergolic Moderation, that could be helpful in reducing the Troll or Flamebait mods for all the little piss ants on here that actually just Disagree.