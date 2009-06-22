Axon — the company that crafted a pseudo-scientific form of plausible deniability for cops who've killed people — now wants to modify the ever-popular (and patently ridiculous) maxim "The only person who can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun."

There were plenty of "good" guys with guns present at the last major school shooting. They did nothing to stop the killing. Instead, they huddled a safe distance away until another law enforcement agency showed up to actually stop the school shooter.

If law enforcement can't handle mass shootings quickly and competently (and agencies have given us little indication that they can), they certainly shouldn't be entrusted with an airborne weapon now being pushed by a company that sees shootings like the one in Uvalde, Texas as another way to bump year-over-year sales increases.

Here's the EFF's take on this announcement of Axon's armed drone proposal:

Taser and surveillance vendor Axon has proposed what it claims to be the solution to the epidemic of school shootings in the United States: a remote-controlled flying drone armed with a taser. For many many reasons, this is a dangerous idea. Armed drones would mission-creep their way into more every-day policing. We must oppose a process of normalizing the arming of drones and robots.

Here's Axon's far more cheery take on the addition of Taser devices to drones: