Company That Turned 'Excited Delirium' Into A Thing Thinks It Can Prevent School Shootings With Drone-Mounted Tasers
Axon — the company that crafted a pseudo-scientific form of plausible deniability for cops who've killed people — now wants to modify the ever-popular (and patently ridiculous) maxim "The only person who can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun."
There were plenty of "good" guys with guns present at the last major school shooting. They did nothing to stop the killing. Instead, they huddled a safe distance away until another law enforcement agency showed up to actually stop the school shooter.
If law enforcement can't handle mass shootings quickly and competently (and agencies have given us little indication that they can), they certainly shouldn't be entrusted with an airborne weapon now being pushed by a company that sees shootings like the one in Uvalde, Texas as another way to bump year-over-year sales increases.
Here's the EFF's take on this announcement of Axon's armed drone proposal:
Taser and surveillance vendor Axon has proposed what it claims to be the solution to the epidemic of school shootings in the United States: a remote-controlled flying drone armed with a taser. For many many reasons, this is a dangerous idea. Armed drones would mission-creep their way into more every-day policing. We must oppose a process of normalizing the arming of drones and robots.
Here's Axon's far more cheery take on the addition of Taser devices to drones:
Put together, these two technologies may effectively combat mass shootings. In brief, non-lethal drones can be installed in schools and other venues and play the same role that sprinklers and other fire suppression tools do for firefighters: Preventing a catastrophic event, or at least mitigating its worst effects.
A lot, said its ethics board, nine of whose members resigned over the idea.
[...] "It's such an obviously bad idea to use these in the context of schools. I mean, it's absurd," said Ryan Calo, one of nine members of Axon's artificial-intelligence ethics advisory board who resigned to protest the company's pursuit of the idea. "You cannot address these horrific national tragedies ... by throwing a Taser on a drone."
[...] "Before Axon's announcement, we pleaded with the company to pull back," the members said. "But the company charged ahead in a way that struck many of us as trading on the tragedy of the Uvalde and Buffalo shootings. ... [It] is more than any of us can abide."
The fact that this conflation has been allowed to continue... 30 years after the first tasers went into use, and years after cattle prods had been available is appalling. Tasers may reduce the risks of fatalities compared to firearms or even batons, but they are far from 'safe and people pretending they are should be tased until proven safe, or dead.
Nobody cares about accidentally killing a school shooter with a taser.
Whats next, "Tasers didn't take out guy in full body armor, so we decided on guns."
All of this is totally crazy to me. I enjoy guns, but locking our kids into hardened buildings, scarring the crap out of them, running them through 'active shooter' drills, isn't OK.
I think of the folks that keep complaining about indoctrination. One would think folks worried about that would definitely not want this type of indoctrination either. Just think about what happened after our parents and grand-parents were run through nuclear drills? They spent their entire lives fighting against Nuclear anything. Seems to me that its pretty clear where this will go for this next generation.
I suppose I'll end up watching it all from my rocking chair, shaking my head, taking my pills.