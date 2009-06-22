from the seventy-six-HPs-led-the-linux-parade dept.
HP Dev One is the first non-System76 computer offered with Pop!_OS:
HP released its Dev One Linux laptop today. Aimed at coders, the 14-inch clamshell comes at a lower price than previous Ubuntu-based HP clamshells.
Starting at $1,099, the Dev One begins to keep costs low by opting for an AMD, rather than Intel, CPU and skipping the discrete graphics card. HP's last Linux laptops, part of its ZBook workstation lineup, went well over $2,000 and offered up to Intel Xeon processors and Nvidia RTX GPUs.
[...] The previous workstations used Ubuntu 20.04 preloaded with software packages aimed at data scientists. However, the Dev One runs Pop!_OS, an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution from System76.
System76 also makes its own laptops, desktops, servers, and the Launch mechanical keyboard. HP's Dev One marks the first laptop to run Pop!_OS without "System76" stamped on the lid—although, you can download Pop!_OS and install it on your own system.
[...] Denver-based System76 still plans to sell its own branded systems, CEO and founder Carl Richell told TechRepublic in May while discussing System76 and HP's partnership. The exec expressed hope that the laptop would bring "opportunities to accelerate our in-house design and manufacturing work, particularly regarding the supply chain.
The exec also insisted that HP was on board with the open source aspect of Linux, with "every line of code" for the Dev One being open source. Richell also pointed to writing an open source Linux app for programming the buttons on the HP 935 Creator Mouse that's being pushed alongside the laptop.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 10, @03:48AM
Thousand bucks don't seem the same the way it used to bel
As for HP, heg. Bring me back HP of the old days. I still have HP 48 calculator.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Friday June 10, @04:23AM
If you're calling it Dev One, it should obviously come with Dev-1 [dev-1.org] (aka Devuan) preinstalled!