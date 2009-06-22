from the shameless-self-interest dept.
'Make VPN Detection Tools Mandatory to Fight Geo-Piracy' * TorrentFreak:
The United States is actively exploring options to update copyright law to bring it into line with the current online environment.
Most recently, the Copyright Office is looking into the option of making certain standard technical measures (STMs) mandatory for online platforms. This could include upload filters to block pirated content from being reuploaded.
[...] Most copyright holders are supportive of the idea. They feel that without proper incentives, some online services will fail to address the piracy problem. Opponents of the idea, meanwhile, point out that it may lead to all sorts of problems and may negatively affect free expression.
Much of the discussion thus far has focused on tools and technologies that detect and filter copyright-infringing content. However, this week we spotted another submission that promotes a different type of measure, which isn't necessarily less controversial.
In a letter to the Copyright Office, GeoComply CEO Anna Sainsbury suggests that VPN detection tools can play an important role as well.
"As the U.S. Copyright Office explores potential technologies and solutions to include as part of the Standard Technical Measures under section 512, we respectfully suggest the inclusion of accurate and effective VPN detection tools to ensure the full protection of copyrighted works."
VPN detection tools are already widely used by major streaming services. They include Netflix, which was one of the pioneers on this front. The goal of these tools is to prevent 'geo-piracy', which is carried out by people pretending to be in a location that differs from where they actually are.
[...] The fact that VPNs can also be used for legitimate purposes does not prevent platforms from banning them outright.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Barenflimski on Friday June 10, @04:48PM
Wasn't Netflix born out of the idea that if content was easy to get to, piracy would go down and people would pay?
Looks like the money creeps have fully taken over Gotta scrape every penny from the populace. Yes, that happened a long time ago, but....
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Friday June 10, @04:54PM (1 child)
Fighting copyright infringement is hard work, which is why you see this push to make website owners do it. Of course, this particular "solution" happens to be a product ready to be sold to, nay, legislatively forced upon everyone who dares accept user generated content.
It sure is amazing how corporations push the narrative of the global free market, but only for their benefit. As soon as the rest of us can do the same by having a virtual presence anywhere in the world, suddenly it's a problem.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 10, @05:09PM
I think what we really need to look into is fighting copy'right' expansion.
The corporations have lobbied to make copy'right' last about 100 years (retroactively extending it multiple times thanks to Disney), they made the penalty structure one sided (ie: the penalty for infringement far exceeds the penalties for false takedown requests), they made copy'right' opt out (you don't have to register or submit your work to be entered into the public domain once the protection period ends), the burden is placed on the accused to prove they aren't infringing (ie: the DMCA is written to encourage service providers like Youtube to remove content before allowing the accused to dispute the takedown), etc... and they're still looking to expand and extend it even more.
This is unacceptable. The problem is too much copy'right' infringing on our actual property rights.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 10, @05:05PM
Welcome to our new P2P streaming overlords. Napster-schmapster, you ain't seen nuthin' yet.
Didn't these mouthbreathing chickenmolesters get the memo the first time? If you make it hard for people to get what they want, you create the incentive for them to work on workarounds. When you add the kind of social incentive that the zero-day crew thrive on, each and every one of them will be frantically trying to get the masturbatory bragging-rights involved in being The One who broke VPN detection system 3.12(June update). LimeWire, eDonkey, even peertube will be dwarfed by whatever comes next.
I'm kind of looking forward to watching the board of Disney bending over the back of a bespoke sectional sofa with a tastefully embroidered mouse ear motif, while a crowd of furries dressed like Goofy and Donald Duck take turns violating whichever orifice is most handy.