Car tyres produce vastly more particle pollution than exhausts, tests show:
Emissions from tailpipes in developed countries are much lower in new cars, with those in Europe far below the legal limit.A
Almost 2,000 times more particle pollution is produced by tyre wear than is pumped out of the exhausts of modern cars, tests have shown.
The tyre particles pollute air, water and soil and contain a wide range of toxic organic compounds, including known carcinogens, the analysts say, suggesting tyre pollution could rapidly become a major issue for regulators.
Air pollution causes millions of early deaths a year globally. The requirement for better filters has meant particle emissions from tailpipes in developed countries are now much lower in new cars, with those in Europe far below the legal limit. However, the increasing weight of cars means more particles are being thrown off by tyres as they wear on the road.
The tests also revealed that tyres produce more than 1tn ultrafine particles for each kilometre driven, meaning particles smaller than 23 nanometres. These are also emitted from exhausts and are of special concern to health, as their size means they can enter organs via the bloodstream. Particles below 23nm are hard to measure and are not currently regulated in either the EU or US.
"Tyres are rapidly eclipsing the tailpipe as a major source of emissions from vehicles," said Nick Molden, at Emissions Analytics, the leading independent emissions testing company that did the research. "Tailpipes are now so clean for pollutants that, if you were starting out afresh, you wouldn't even bother regulating them."
[...] Other recent research has suggested tyre particles are a major source of the microplastics polluting the oceans. A specific chemical used in tyres has been linked to salmon deaths in the US and California proposed a ban this month.
"The US is more advanced in their thinking about [the impacts of tyre particles]," said Molden. "The European Union is behind the curve. Overall, it's early days, but this could be a big issue."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 10, @07:39PM (1 child)
Note that this compares tire particles and exhaust particles (and says nothing about the gaseous pollutants in exhaust that are regulated to various extents). Because of all the diesel cars in Europe, I guess they put particle filters on their exhaust systems? Gasoline burns much cleaner than diesel--when discussing particles.
This may be one case where the USA is not the biggest problem. In USA, tires are frequently designed for long tread life, this is particularly so for replacement tires that are sold with a pitch like "60,000 mile tread wear". In Europe, the tires are generally biased toward better grip and better wet grip, which means softer rubber compounds and faster wear.
Tire particle generation has been discussed in industry publications for awhile now. At least one article I saw discussed a passive vacuum collection system (clever aerodynamics) that was able to collect some of the tire wear particles--this may be one way forward?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 10, @07:53PM
I just want to say one word to you. Just one word. Are you listening?
Microplastics!
T[i|y]res must be loaded with it.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 10, @07:51PM
In Miami I accumulated tire particulates on my windshield, scrubbing with soap and abrasive waxes would not remove the hazy goo. Remember also: you're breathing this stuff, maybe not so much in a closed cabin with fresh super-filters on the incoming air, but every time you step out of the car, spend any time near a highway outside, etc.
Funny thing: hurricane Andrew gave that windshield a 6 hour pelting with oak leaves and high pressure water, kind of like being in a bead blast chamber, windshield was sparkly clean like new after the storm. A year later, the goo was back.
Україна не входить до складу Росії.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 10, @08:04PM
We don't use tyres. We use tires.