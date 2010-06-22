from the I'm-the-type-that-they-classify-as-quaint dept.
New Chip Can Process and Classify Nearly Two Billion Images per Second - Technology Org:
In traditional neural networks used for image recognition, the image of the target object is first formed on an image sensor, such as the digital camera in a smartphone. Then, the image sensor converts light into electrical signals, and ultimately into binary data, which can then be processed, analyzed, stored, and classified using computer chips. Speeding up these abilities is key to improving any number of applications, such as face recognition, automatically detecting text in photos, or helping self-driving cars recognize obstacles.
[...] The current speed limit of these technologies is set by the clock-based schedule of computation steps in a computer processor, where computations occur one after another on a linear schedule.
To address this limitation, [...] have removed the four main time-consuming culprits in the traditional computer chip: the conversion of optical to electrical signals, the need for converting the input data to binary format, a large memory module, and clock-based computations.
They have achieved this through direct processing of light received from the object of interest using an optical deep neural network implemented on a 9.3 square millimeter chip.
[...] "Our chip processes information through what we call 'computation-by-propagation,' meaning that, unlike clock-based systems, computations occur as light propagates through the chip," says Aflatouni. "We are also skipping the step of converting optical signals to electrical signals because our chip can read and process optical signals directly, and both of these changes make our chip a significantly faster technology."
"When current computer chips process electrical signals they often run them through a Graphics Processing Unit, or GPU, which takes up space and energy," says Ashtiani. "Our chip does not need to store the information, eliminating the need for a large memory unit."
"And, by eliminating the memory unit that stores images, we are also increasing data privacy," Aflatouni says. "With chips that read image data directly, there is no need for photo storage and thus, a data leak does not occur."
[...] "We aren't the first to come up with technology that reads optical signals directly," says Geers, "but we are the first to create the complete system within a chip that is both compatible with existing technology and scalable to work with more complex data."
[...] "To understand just how fast this chip can process information, think of a typical frame rate for movies," he continues. "A movie usually plays between 24 and 120 frames per second. This chip will be able to process nearly 2 billion frames per second! For problems that require light speed computations, we now have a solution, but many of the applications may not be fathomable right now."
Source: University of Pennsylvania
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 10, @10:17PM
If you MISrecognize 10% of those two billion images, it is 200,000,000 instances of bullshit per second, every second.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 10, @10:27PM (1 child)
Truely amazing news nonetheless.
The number of applications will be limited to our imaginations.
Wonder what Black Mirror episode this will generate though.
Cause we are about to create some pretty powerful computational power into an area that will smash Moore`s Law...and that power comes with responsibility that our current human race shows no signs of taking humanitarily.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 10, @10:59PM
I'm not so sure. I think a neural net is a natural use for this because each pixel is the input to the front neurons. I can imagine the links between neurons to have their weights set by, say, the resistance of their connections and I could see this flow through "instantly." But if you need to train your net, determine your links and weights, then make your back-end chip, then it isn't a very flexible system. It will do what it was trained for very quick, but retraining it would require making another chip.
I tried to get more details, but: stupid paywall.
I did find an older article [arxiv.org] by one of the authors on arXiv, which has some details. It doesn't look as rigid as I first thought because there seems to be some variable attenuators in there, but I still need to dig through the details and see what it is about. But it is still neural nets.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 10, @10:39PM
Basically analog processing at its core, eh?