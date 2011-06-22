A new version of macOS means a new collection of Macs can no longer run Apple's latest desktop operating system. Perhaps most notably, the new macOS Ventura update won't be available for the 2015 MacBook Pro.

[...] Another notable change compared to the compatibility list for macOS Monterey is the end of major OS updates for Apple's 2013 Mac Pro (aka the "Trashcan"). But given the age of the machine, not to mention its much derided design, I can't imagine as many will be mourning its passing. With its Ventura update, Apple is no longer offering updates for any pre-2017 Macs, which means it's offering up to five years of major macOS updates for these machines.

macOS Ventura is currently only available as a beta update for developers, but is due to launch as a public beta next month. Like previous major macOS updates, expect a full release this fall.