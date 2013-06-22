Since a Martian year amounts to roughly two years on Earth, and the helicopter is in the northern hemisphere, this is Ingenuity's first winter. As the solstice approaches, days are getting shorter and nights longer, and dust storms could become more frequent. That all means less sunlight for the solar panels mounted above the helicopter's twin 4-foot rotor blades. Dust on solar panels recently spelled the end of operations for NASA's InSight Mars lander, and the effects of cold on electronics is believed to have played a role in the end of the Opportunity and Spirit Mars rover missions.

"We believe it's survivable," Dave Lavery, NASA's program executive for the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, told WIRED, but "every extra day is a gift." JPL Ingenuity team lead Teddy Tzanetos recently wrote in a NASA blog post that "each sol (Martian day) could be Ingenuity's last." that "each sol (Martian day) could be Ingenuity's last."

[...] As Ingenuity halts normal flight activity, the team will focus on transferring data like flight performance logs and high-definition images from the last eight flights and making software upgrades. Based on a climate model, NASA expects solar energy levels to rebound to a level that allows the resumption of normal activity this fall. By September or October, if Ingenuity is able to regain the ability to heat its systems at night, it could resume regular flight operations, scouting potential places for the Perseverance rover to stash a collection of rock and soil samples and explore what scientists believe used to be a river delta within the Jezero Crater.