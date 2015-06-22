from the you-like-po-tay-toes-and-I-like-po-tat-toes dept.
Approach is designed to slow starch digestion to avoid blood sugar spikes:
"There is a perception that potato foods are unhealthy because eating a large amount of some potato foods can cause a rapid increase in blood sugar, which is a risk for people with diabetes or those who want to control body weight," said Amy Lin, PhD, the study's principal investigator and lead of the Food Carbohydrate Program of the Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation (SIFBI) at A*STAR. "Our team revealed that toggling the accessibility of two digestion enzymes— α-amylase and mucosal α-glucosidase— in the small intestine is a successful strategy to make dietary glucose slowly and continuously release from potatoes."
For the new processing technique, researchers cut potatoes into cubes and blanched them in hot water with a food grade ingredient for 30 minutes. [...]
This process causes a reaction with pectin, a water-soluble fiber in potatoes, creating a gelling structure that acts as a barrier between starch granules and digestive enzymes. This protective layer is porous, and the processing method allows the size of the pores to be controlled to moderate how quickly α-amylase is able to penetrate the potato parenchyma cells and degrade starch to small molecules. [...]
"Without our treatment, enzymes move freely in and out of cells, and starch is quickly degraded by both enzymes and rapidly converted to glucose," said Lin. "The treatment allows the starch to be slowly degraded to prevent a spike in glycemia and then fully converted to glucose to meet our energy and nutritional needs."
The technique is not designed to prevent the potato from being digested, but rather to slow digestion to avoid a rapid increase in blood sugar. Researchers say the modification could also help consumers feel full for a longer period after eating the treated potatoes, helping to avoid overeating.
[...] Since the process essentially pre-cooks the potatoes, treated potatoes are not shelf-stable but could be frozen and then cooked or further processed for dishes such as roasted potatoes, hash browns, soups or stir-fry, researchers say. Initial taste tests had good results in terms of digestibility and texture.
Potatoes drowned in grease probably won't benefit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 16, @01:04AM (3 children)
Potato is perfectly healthy food. In fact, it's a miracle food - a hardy plant that grows on side of mountains very quickly and provide lots of carb, the main energy source, as well as micronutrients found near the skin.
Now, unless you suffer diabetes from innate cause (mostly type 1), it's your lazy ass gluttonous life style that is the disease, not potato. Potato saved millions from starving, and despite the euros fucking up the native americans, spreading potato around the world is a significant achivement.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 16, @02:10AM (1 child)
Not sure what the current thinking is on food for endurance sports. When I crewed for an ultra-marathon cyclist in the Race Across AMerica (RAAM) around 1990, the liquid diet used by most was based on potato starch. This was developed by sports medicine practitioners as a good way to consume the 10,000+ calories/day that were needed to cycle for ~10 days with minimal sleep (average a couple of hours/day of sleep).
Tasted like chalk to me, but it seems that for ultra athletes food with any taste is distracting, or something. Bland is the way to go.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 16, @03:10AM
Come on. Ultra-marathon runners are exceptions of human kind.
These days, they probably make the nutrition supplement with wheys.
Anyways, potato tastes hella good - baked potato, potato pancakes, potato-filled dumplings, aloo paratha, indian samosa, potato croquette, bosnian krumpirusa...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 16, @03:05AM
You may have noticed that most of today's lifestyles are completely unnatural. So of course food needs to be reengineered to fit these lifestyles.
I just rediscovered frozen hash browns in my freezer. Too bad it didn't get the special processing, maybe all frozen potatoes will by 2025.
(Score: 2) by legont on Thursday June 16, @03:01AM (1 child)
"Food grade ingredients" is what's worried me the most. Sorry, I don't trust you, motherfuckers.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 16, @03:16AM
I agree with your comment, but I don't appreciate you grouping me with them. I fuck moms for living, and it's hard (but very enjoyable ... well, sometimes, somebody gotta do it) work.
Please, be a little considerate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 16, @03:15AM
One time when they tried making potatoes 'healthy', we got Olestra.
(screamy youtube attention seeker voice) Leave our chips alone!
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday June 16, @03:42AM
That little three-word weasel phrase worries me a bit. Which is a shame since I love potatoes in all forms!
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...