I wrote an "anti-article". I always write about how to perfect C++ code. But this time I'm on the dark side. So, here are "50 terrible coding tips for a C++ developer". Be careful — there's evil in there. I warned you :).

However, some developers may disagree that all these tips are terrible. Therefore, I wrote an overview of the most ambiguous tips in advance. I think everyone has a teammate who should read all this :).

Enjoy!

[Ed's comment - this is a light-hearted view of coding in C++. The thing is, many of us will have seen code like this.... Share your own memories.]