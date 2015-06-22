from the bringing-back-nasty-memories dept.
I wrote an "anti-article". I always write about how to perfect C++ code. But this time I'm on the dark side. So, here are "50 terrible coding tips for a C++ developer". Be careful — there's evil in there. I warned you :).
However, some developers may disagree that all these tips are terrible. Therefore, I wrote an overview of the most ambiguous tips in advance. I think everyone has a teammate who should read all this :).
Enjoy!
[Ed's comment - this is a light-hearted view of coding in C++. The thing is, many of us will have seen code like this.... Share your own memories.]
(Score: 4, Touché) by janrinok on Thursday June 16, @07:14AM (1 child)
You have nothing intelligent to add to the discussion and so you will resort to whinging and whining again. You have been forecasting the demise of the site for over 4 years now. Keep going, one day you are bound to be right,,,,,
But what will you do then? Who else will have you? Who else would want you? Anyway, why do you care? You claim that you don't like it here, yet strangely you remain. You simply have nowhere else to go.
If we have come this far with a dormant 'fatal' bug, then we will simply reinstall the software and start it running again. We might get another 8 years out of it.....
Copy the code and start your own site.
Not exactly the same thing, but I once had to deal with a library that read in an environment variable. This led to a devil of a "works on my machine" debugging problem, until somebody who knew the library's inner workings told me about it. I was as thankful to them as I was furious at the developer of that lib.
I can imagine how frustrating that must have been. Undocumented 'tricks' such as this can be an annoying waste of a lot of time.
Tip #1: use C++
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
Tip #2. If it's not templated everywhere, it's not c++
Tip #3: Avoid templates at all costs. Better write a dozen almost identical functions than a single template. Don't worry if the user might want to use the function on a type you didn't cover; they simply can copy the code and adapt it.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
I assume you refer to _Generic from C11, right? Did that even make its way into C++?
Anyway, from my understanding, it is only useful in conjunction with macros. You do not really suggest that macros are a better alternative to templates, do you?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
So 1h13m after the story was posted.
But in IRC (in my UTC+3 timezone)
| 09:18 < Bender> [SoylentNews] - 50 Terrible Coding Tips for a C++ Developer - https://sylnt.us/jvn - bringing-back-nasty-memories
| 09:19 <@FatPhil> 1) Program in C++.
OK, Bender was 15 minutes delayed, but still, you're about an hour late.
And I notice someone else has followed up to you with basically a regurgitation of my follow-up:
| 09:20 <@FatPhil> 2) Ensure your templates are so complex and nested that when trying to identify a function, the compiler error messages are 2 screensful long.
| 09:20 <@FatPhil> but that's just part of (1) really.
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
FatPhil, did it cross your mind not everyone is on IRC everytime? No? Was it a bullet, then?
What is IRC, and why is FatPhil always "on" it? Truly, SN is a confusing place!
Here [data]
Go there and ask her.
7. Use invisible characters in your code. Let your code work like magic. How cool is that?
Everything turned to shit once people started being all inclusive and accepting non-ASCII basically everywhere. There are some places where only ASCII makes sense, because that's what the protocols and standards were originally designed for. Shoehorning what's effectively clipart into such places can only introduce more "problems" than it "solves", and is retarded. I'm a Brit living in the EU, and I don't even accept pound or euro symbols in my active character set in almost all contexts. There's no hypocrisy here.
Can someone with modern C/C++ experience inform me - are the NFD and NFD forms of a symbol considered the same symbol? What about LTR and RTL pairs? What about the 8 million other idiotic contrived things that I could think up simply because the language designers wanted to be all inclusive and permit unicode/utf8 everywhere?
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
I have no idea what you are talking about here, but still I'm pretty sure that you meant one of the NFD's to be something different. In any case, you can't expect all people here to be Unicode experts, and therefore you should have used the long form instead of the abbreviation (well, I at least assume it's an abbreviation).
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
The only people who would be able to answer the question would already be familiar with NFC and NFD, and the K variants thereof. Blow your mind - dive right in: https://unicode.org/reports/tr15/
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
Non-fungible C? No flame combustion?
Well, I looked into a publicly available draft of the C++ standard from 2013 [open-std.org] and as far as I can tell, it doesn't say anything of normalization.
The relevant parts are, as far as I can tell:
This definitely does not require any form of normalization. Whether it allows normalization is not entirely clear to me, but if it does, it obviously would be implementation defined.
This clearly does not consider normalization of any kind. Different sequences correspond to different identifiers.
This definitely includes combining characters and directionality markers.
Thus unless this has been changed since that draft (which of course is possible; I don't have access to the actual standard), I conclude that
I also tested with clang on tio.run, [tio.run] that one treats Ä and Ä as separate identifiers.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
> what's effectively clipart
Note that two thirds of the world don't have english alphabet in their first language. Many of those who do also have non-standard characters (e.g. accents). Are you mandating that the world learn english? How well do you think that will go?
May 二郎神 [google.com] make you maintain a 1000-files codebase written in mandarin-C++!
Unicode support is not required, only a subset of ASCII. Optionally, you can enable it only for strings and string literals. If you do enable Unicode support, only ISO/IEC 10646 support is required. By extension, if you enable any form of Unicode, anything that has an identical canonical form should compare equal. Therefore, NFC, NFD, or randomly distributed should compare equal. Compatibility (i.e. NFKC or NFKD) are not required to compare equal.
Not sure about tip 35, reading his explanation, I'm still not really convinced. I understand why he prefers it that way, and what (little) benefits it gives, but I think it's mostly a design choice and not terrible coding.
