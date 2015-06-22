from the no-more-exploring dept.
Microsoft ends Internet Explorer support in Windows 10 tomorrow:
Internet Explorer is bowing out just short of its 27th birthday. As revealed last May, Microsoft will no longer support the Internet Explorer 11 desktop app for Windows 10's usual Semi Annual Channel as of June 15th. You'll still receive IE11 support if you're using Windows Server 2022 or an earlier OS release with a long-term service extension, but this marks the effective end of software updates for most people. Windows 11 doesn't include an IE desktop app.
The Edge browser's IE Mode will still receive support through 2029 or later, so you won't be stuck if you just need compatibility with the older web engine. Microsoft won't be subtle in pushing you toward its newer browser, however. The company will "progressively" redirect users from IE to Edge in the next few months, and will permanently disable the old software through a Windows update.
Is anyone going to miss it?
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Thursday June 16, @09:21AM (1 child)
MSIE originated from Spyglass Mosaic [zdnet.com] when M$ offered to buy it in exchange for a portion of the sales. Since M$ gave it away as a means to illegally extend their desktop monopoly in to the browser market, that meant $0 in sales. Spyglass sued and eventually M$ settled for a paltry sum. M$ has been getting its shills to rewrite both of those aspects of history either by omission of key facts or outright lies or both.
Another bit was when M$, actually Bill [youtube.com], asked for the date the court would make a decision and rushed to get their then forthcoming edition of Windoze onto store shelves prior to the decision. The court would have been able to block shipping the product, but forcing a recall was beyond their abilities or at least their will to take on M$. That rushed version of Windoze had one main trait: that MSIE components were metastacized throughout the code base and tied into as many disparate functions as possible. That made it all but impossible for the court to force M$ to back out the changes in a timely manner. Eventually the case dragged on until an election placed a regime favorable to Bill into power and the judge was kicked off the case before he could render a punishment to follow his decision.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 16, @10:08AM
ah yes, the early days of any industry, gurranteeing early monopolies thru corruption, cheating the little(other) guys thru sly action and dealings, and outright graft. the corporate american dream.