from the beauty-products-again dept.
A toxic chemical used in hair products for black women fuels breast cancer, study finds:
Haircare and beauty products marketed to black women often contain a class of hormone-disrupting chemicals called parabens. According to a new study, those chemicals are not only linked to increased breast cancer risk, they uniquely fuel the spread of cancer cells in black women, compared to white women.
Parabens are a group of chemicals that keep mold and bacteria from growing on beauty products, thus prolonging their shelf lives. But, in humans, parabens can mimic the hormone estrogen, possibly fueling dangerous cell growth, according to research.
The study, which will be presented today at the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Atlanta, analysed the effect parabens had on breast cancer cells from both black women and white women. Researchers found parabens increased the growth of black breast cancer cell lines, but did not effect white breast cancer cell lines at the same dose.
Parabens also increased the expression of genes linked to breast cancer in both black and white women.
"Black women are more likely to buy and use hair products with these types of chemicals, but we do not have a lot of data about how parabens may increase breast cancer risk in black women," Lindsey S. Treviño, the study's lead researcher, said in a press release. "This is because black women have not been picked to take part in most research studies looking at this link. Also, studies to test this link have only used breast cancer cell lines from white women."
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday June 16, @05:34PM (12 children)
turn into a race issue - as opposed to yet another case of the chemical industry recklessly selling toxic products to people.
(Score: 3, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Thursday June 16, @05:42PM (2 children)
To maintain employment black women have been REQUIRED to use these products for decades.
This is already a race issue and it's one of those systemic ones certain folks like to pretend do not exist.
Natural Hair Discrimination [naacpldf.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 16, @05:46PM (1 child)
Oh please. Just cut that fuzz close to the scalp and be done with it. Black WOMEN do not want that. They want hair they can style like all other races. Why can't they accept their own black hair? Dreadlocks are filthy and a rejection of natural black hair. Any homeless person can get matted dreadlocks.
(Score: 4, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Thursday June 16, @05:49PM
Because they will get fired from their jobs for wearing it natural..
(Score: 0, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 16, @05:44PM (3 children)
These chemicals are widely used in personal care products, not just those for blacks, so right off the bat, this is bullshit race-mongering. Secondly, the fact that we have better data on how white people react to these chemicals is merely a function of there being more white people in America than blacks and white people are far more likely to participate in medical research than blacks, so again, race-mongering bullshit. Lastly, we have been told for decades that there is no such thing as race, it's a social construct, and outside of skin color, we are identical. Admitting that the races behave objectively differently in any way was the sign of a racist. I guess the racists were right, according to these people. Black people just aren't like white people.
(Score: 0, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 16, @06:19PM (2 children)
In an early COVID discussion here on SN I linked to a US govt.'s NIH website which talks about how specifically black people have different immune systems and need different medications, or sometimes stronger doses, than whites. Got modded "troll". So ends intelligent discussion on SN.
Like far too many things in recent "society", terms and language are being misused to an extreme. People should really look up definitions of words like "racist". It is NOT racist to say that black people have darker skin than white people. "Racist" is discriminating against someone based on perceived race. In fact, giving a black person white people drugs could be considered racism if it causes harm! Think about that oh ye triggered ones who love your downmod power.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 16, @06:28PM
Oh you poor, poor victim.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday June 16, @06:30PM
And yet, somehow, we all already know that sickle cell anemia exists...
How is this possible if we've all been censored?
Why are we talking about a disproportionate carcinogenic racial effect RIGHT NOW if it's impossible to discuss these things?
Perhaps you should show s this totally non trollish post if it is so great.....
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 16, @06:07PM (4 children)
I have old white man hair, which is lacking in slickness, and there are some products at Target which seem targeted at black women, but work well to keep my hair from tangling.
No Parabens on the ingredients list, but very high up on the list is: Behentrimonium Chloride, rated as: "high concern for allergies and immunotoxicity - limited data." https://www.ewg.org/skindeep/ingredients/700657-behentrimonium_chloride/ [ewg.org]
I realize medicines are held to a higher standard, but would it kill the industry to establish a core set of GRAS ingredients with data to back up that claim, and only expand to put new chemicals all over people when they, too, have been adequately tested to say something other than: "limited data, high concern for allergies and immunotoxicity?"
Україна не входить до складу Росії.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday June 16, @06:15PM
It's pretty crazy how completely UN-regulated the cosmetics industry is. [businessinsider.com]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday June 16, @06:18PM (1 child)
It's best to just let old white man hair do what it wants to do. When I get up in the morning, I push it back, so it doesn't get in my face. Run my fingers through it, to tell it to lay down. Pat the bare spot on top that keeps on growing, so it knows I still love it. Every couple weeks, wash it with baby shampoo, run a comb through it, just to inform it which way I want it to lie. Apart from that, I don't mess with the hair, and the hair doesn't mess with me. This treatment requires no mirrors, no harsh chemicals, and the only expense is a visit to the barber shop every 6 to 8 weeks.
I mean, who even looks at old white men's hair? Maybe if your name is Boris Johnson, people can't help staring, but other than that, no one looks at your hair.
Our first six presidents were educated men. Then, along came a Democrat.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday June 16, @06:37PM
That's quite a privilege we enjoy!
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Thursday June 16, @06:42PM
I work in a food and beverage processing plant. Everything we make is USDA certified organic, tested, no preservatives, etc.
However, it turns out we're allowed to use many additives in very small amounts that don't have to be on the label. Those additives have been extensively tested as to being non-harmful in any way, but still, you might imagine that someone somewhere could have an allergy or sensitivity to something.
For the record, we do not use any of those, but it's possible the raw ingredients have something we don't know about. Very not likely though. No more than say wheat having some amount of insect bits.
The only one we ever even talked about using is an anti-foaming additive, but ended up not using it. If we had, it would be something like 28 cc in 8,000 liters of soda.
Soda can filling: can filled with carbonated soda, split-second later lid crimped on. Some batches and conditions caused soda to foam and you end up with cans not quite full to spec and get rejected and wasted (or workers take home).
TL;DR: US govt. FDA allows a very small amount of "stuff" that's not on the label in foods, drinks, and other human-contact things.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Thursday June 16, @05:38PM (2 children)
This article has so many problems with it. My major issue though is that they don't use affect/effect correctly.
I find it fascinating that breast cancer cells in colored people are different than those in "white" people. Does melanin affect specific breast cancer cells? Is it even expressed in breast cancer cells? If this was a thing, wouldn't researchers have noted this years ago and noted this in their studies?
This article seems arbitrarily inciteful. It kinda feels like they are trying to lead people that read it to one of those -ism terms.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday June 16, @05:46PM
All we know now is that black women seem to be more susceptable to the carcinogenic effect of the parabens:
There hasn't been a lot of study along racial lines, apparently:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 16, @06:50PM
It seems factual enough to me, but it's all about perspective and how "triggered" you are.