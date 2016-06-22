from the 5-by-2 dept.
Activist group called for Happy's release from New York zoo, calling her cognitively complex and autonomous:
New York's top court has ruled that Happy, an elephant residing at the Bronx Zoo since the 1970s, cannot legally be considered a person in a closely watched case that tested the boundaries of applying human rights to animals.
[...] The state court of appeals ruled on Tuesday 5-2, with a decision written by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore echoing that point. "While no one disputes that elephants are intelligent beings deserving of proper care and compassion", a writ of habeas corpus was intended to protect the liberty of human beings and did not apply to a nonhuman animal like Happy, said DiFiore.
[...] Extending that right to Happy to challenge her confinement at a zoo "would have an enormous destabilizing impact on modern society". And granting legal personhood in a case like this would affect how humans interact with animals, according to the majority decision.
"Indeed, followed to its logical conclusion, such a determination would call into question the very premises underlying pet ownership, the use of service animals, and the enlistment of animals in other forms of work," read the decision.
[...] Two judges, Rowan Wilson and Jenny Rivera, wrote separate, sharply worded dissents saying the fact that Happy is an animal does not prevent her from having legal rights. Rivera wrote that Happy was being held in "an environment that is unnatural to her and that does not allow her to live her life".
"Her captivity is inherently unjust and inhumane. It is an affront to a civilized society, and every day she remains a captive – a spectacle for humans – we, too, are diminished," Rivera wrote.
Next time they should try a writ of Mammuthus.
Happy should have incorporated.
yeah this is pretty obvious.
that elephant is in the wrong place because of profits.
it seems hiring "activists" for a one time fee is cheaper then having to look after the lose-making elephant. especially since nobody is going to the zoo and everything is in the phone nowadays.
(it could also be, that the elephant is actually profitable? like hydro-electric-dams are, but somebody wants a cut ...to shut up about it or else "animal rights" (next time complain before they put that thing on a plane) and "destruction of natural habitat" etc.?)
as for laws, they should prolly be made to guide a society to a lawless(*) state in the future. since we are missing "stuff" to make it happen, we need laws. optimally, if everything is going the right way, the amount of laws would gradually diminish.
(*) i invite you to reflect on this word. does it invoke chaos, death, destruction ... or global peace, freedom and happiness?
I have reflected on that word in the past, and concluded that anarchy, like communism, is another great ideal that fails in practice.
Two judges ruled that a zoo is not allowed to hold animals. These are powerful people with lifetime appointments who have the power to take your money, throw you in jail, and overrule the legislature, and they're writing crazy shit like that. If the other judges retire and are replaced, they might be in the majority the next time this comes up. This is the kind of bullshit that got Reagan elected, and we can see why. Vote only for candidates who are firmly committed to stopping this nonsense.
Riiiiight. Because right wingers are completely immune to nonsense. /s
So your argument for voting right wing is that left wing judges respect rights and believe all persons deserved equal treatment?
In other words: don't vote at all?
Happy has legal rights and privileges, however, those legal rights and privileges are not the same as those for humans. The rights and privileges accorded humans are based on their ability to interact with society and bear clear responsibility for their conduct. Humans who are not in a position to do so, get legal guardians and other protections.
The attempts by these activists to do an end run around the implications, in law and society, of these facts are all very cunning, but when we accord squatters' rights to every wasp's nest, when we find ourselves having to have a murder trial before putting down a wolfpack, when we need a warrant before unearthing a termite nest - these would be the logical conclusions of this line of thought, and they would effectively wreck society as we know it because we couldn't so much as set out a rat trap without treading on these legal implications. Farmers would have to forget about pest control, suburbanites would just have to put up with black plague from prairie dogs, and so on.
Even if in some legal theory all this were frightfully righteous, it would be a political impossibility. Just go to a PTA meeting and say: "Yeah, we know that the bats in the ceiling are carrying rabies, and your kids are at risk, but why don't you losers all take it on the chin?" and see how long it is before all hell breaks loose?
All this and more is brought up in the actual decision, and the dissents don't answer any of this except some (very unclear) boundaries that (might) exclude insects. Well, maybe wasps don't get squatters' rights. Do raccoons in the roof? We wouldn't know.
Couldn't the argument of "where does it stop" apply to any expansion of rights? If you let black men vote who's next, women? Cats? Ants? THE NEXT PRESIDENT WILL BE AN ANT QUEEN!
The question at hand isn't wasps or raccoons or even wolves. It's elephants, who are (to the best of our ability to measure) self aware, have complex societies, and engage in what to all appearances is funerary practices. Quite frankly destabilizing the zoo industry shouldn't even enter into the decision making process when considering whether or not they qualify as people.
you mean a "companion animal" , right?
Judge: "a writ of habeas corpus was intended to protect the liberty of human beings and did not apply to a nonhuman animal". Q.e.d.
Rights depend on the ability to hold and use a weapon, to fight for them. Not on moral notions like "intelligence" and such.
Elephant's fate is no doubt touching for all emo freaks, tearful. My mind and heart is surely with the
beastperson.
But, in compare to zoo situation, how does the New York City actually care about their poorest homeless humans, or even those hardly working proles who couldn't afford proper accommodation or food at greatly increased priced in upcoming winter? Seek a jail time for a chilly and freezing period?
In this compare, does a "valid personhood" make any sense to those people?
There's whole systems of systems setup to process "valid personhoods." Elephants have special needs not adequately addressed by our social safety nets.
