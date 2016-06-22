from the geopolitical-motivational-scheduling dept.
TSMC's Arizona Fab Construction Emerges at Breakneck Speed:
TSMC's construction on its latest semiconductor fabrication facility in Arizona is progressing at breakneck speeds. Thanks to the photographic reporting skills of Matt Schrader on Twitter, we can now witness the incredible construction rate for what will soon become one of the most advanced silicon fabrication facilities across the world.
The construction grounds literally went from tumbleweeds to factory shells in under six months, spelling a good pace for the factory's expected spin-up in early 2024. That's what a cool $10 to $12 billion can do, as you can see when you expand the below tweet.
TSMC's Arizona fab, christened Fab21, will occupy at least 1,100 acres of land in Phoenix, Arizona, and will churn out tens of thousands of semiconductor wafers in the 5 nm class for the Taiwanese company's customers around the world (initial output is expected at 20K wafers, just short of the 25K TSMC considers for its GigaFab nomenclature). This includes chips fabricated in the N5, N5P, and even N4 processes.
N5 and N5P have been tapped by both AMD and Apple, powering AMD's already-announced Zen 4 CPUs and chiplet-based RDNA3 GPUs (which are sure to make it into our Best Picks for graphics cards), as well as Apple's evolution of its original Apple Silicon, the M2 SoC (System-on-Chip).
[...] The Arizona fab is of strategic importance for TSMC's bid to increase its 5 nm output beyond the 25% already planned for 2022. Intel has also become a customer of the Taiwanese manufacturer — Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger recently visited Taiwan in a bid to secure additional capacity for the company's silicon designs.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Thursday June 16, @10:39PM (6 children)
TSMC’s Culture Clash at Arizona Fab [eetimes.com]
Construction of TSMC's U.S. chip plant delayed by labor crunch, COVID [nikkei.com]
TSMC Founder: Intel’s Fab Push Is Ironic, Taiwan Engineers More Devoted Than Americans [wccftech.com]
From somebody to nobody: TSMC faces uphill battle in U.S. talent war [nikkei.com]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 16, @11:11PM (4 children)
Trouble recruiting? This ain't your third world China. Pay more money and offer better benefits, 4 day work week, six hours a day. Do that, and the place will be ready before the water runs out.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday June 16, @11:20PM (3 children)
Rather the heat death of the universe. Sometimes you really do need things done in a hurry.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 16, @11:37PM (1 child)
Yes, you do things in a hurry by hiring more people so they can work less hours and be more productive. You have to make the job attractive.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 17, @12:50AM
Supply and demand.
Do they still teach that?
Something wants me to do something that's not fun, then compensate me.
If it's fun, I work for cheap.
If you want to treat me like Shit, then pay me in Gold.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 17, @01:26AM
As we already knew khalliw is all about capital. Labor is for serfs and they'd better learn their place or we're throwing them in debtor's prison.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 17, @12:56AM
At least they are doing better than Wisconsin did with Foxconn https://www.theregister.com/2022/05/25/foxconn_wisconsin_factory/ [theregister.com]
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 16, @10:41PM (1 child)
People STILL don't have anyplace other than Twitter to post stuff?
(Score: 3, Informative) by legont on Thursday June 16, @11:52PM
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday June 16, @11:23PM (3 children)
A company demanding stupid assed work hours that don't work in the USA? Or B) A company with world leading tech learning to treat employees like human beings in a plant that isn't worried about China invading?
I hope the Arizona fab is super successful, so much so we don't need to worry about TSMC in Taiwan, nor the Chinks taking control of the Taiwan fab.
