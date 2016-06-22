Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
[...] As broadband connectivity becomes more and more integral to daily work and schooling habits, few ISPs are meeting our expectations. If we start to see increased competition, that might change.
Your industry may have a perception problem when it gets lower customer satisfaction ratings than the US Postal Service or even gas stations. But that's where internet service providers are now, with the recent release of the American Customer Satisfaction Index's Telecommunications Study for 2021-2022.
Among more than 45 different industries surveyed (including such wide-ranging trades as food manufacturing, life insurance, airlines, hotels, hospitals and social media), ISPs came in dead last for customer satisfaction, with a 64 rating on a zero to 100 scale. That's two points behind the next lowest industry (subscription TV services at 66) and a 1.5% loss over the previous year's performance.
Internet service providers bring up the rear in the latest ACSI list of customer satisfaction by industry.
[...] One other standout from the report is newcomer T-Mobile Home Internet, which hit the market in 2021 and debuted at second on the list with a score of 71. That bodes well for the fixed wireless option, which uses its 5G and 4G LTE networks to connect homes to the internet and aims to be a disruptor to traditional broadband providers (the tagline on its site is "Free yourself from internet BS"). If these scores are any indication, it and other newcomers might have a shot at success.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 17, @09:55AM (3 children)
The lying SOBs have been selling packages that they can't deliver since day one. "Up to 10 MBPS" they advertise, but deliver as little as 2 meg. Meaning, on a very good day, when nobody in the county is online, you might actually see 10 meg downloads - except, with assymetrical connections, you'll have to limit your upload speeds to see the max download speeds. Yes, we actually overload our uploads during downloading around here!
I'm anxious to get fiber-to-the-home hooked up here. I'm looking at the 100 meg symmetrical package, that will cost roughly half of our DSL line. Any day now . . .
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 17, @10:12AM (2 children)
Not sure if this is the case in the US, but here in Europe they advertise(d) in megabit per second, not megabyte (= meg?). So, we always have to divide by 8 to know what they are talking about. Lots of people made that same mistake here when the internet became more popular.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 17, @10:40AM
Sorry, I typed that wrong, it's Mbps, not MBPS.
From https://fast.com/ [fast.com]
From the ISP
So, the ISP and the speedtest are using the same unit of measure, but I'm getting substantially less than the ISP is charging me for. Note that I just ran that speedtest at about 5:30 in the morning, when I should be seeing the best speeds possible.
There was also some chicanery involved when we upgraded our old 2 Mbps contract. I opted for 10 Mbps, because it was the fastest they would sell me. The claim was the phone lines are too old in this area to get 15 Mbps or higher. Anyway, I complained a few times that my 10 Mbps was only ~5 Mbps, and apparently, they switched the connection to 15 Mbps, without a new contract or increased charges. So, I'm paying for a 10 meg connection, getting a 15 meg connection, which on rare occasion exceeds what I'm paying for, but never equals what the line claims to be.
You can imagine how I anticipate the fiber being hooked up!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Booga1 on Friday June 17, @10:48AM
The nomenclature and advertising is the same for the US. It's been as describe for practically every ISP for the entire country. Everything Runaway has said is true and not exaggerated at all. I have personally experienced the upload problem where a large upload will choke every other connection to a crawl. You wanna see some other complaints about ISPs? https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=21/01/12/0321218 [soylentnews.org]
Some typical complaints about US ISPs:
That doesn't even get into the collusion they have going on to fake competition, stifle municipal broadband in areas they don't even serve, and collecting subsidies for areas they promise they'll maybe someday think about serving.
Throw on top of that the net neutrality shenanigans where they're trying to make Netflix, Google, and other companies pay the ISP for the pleasure of not throttling the connections to the customer. Exempting their own services from the data caps and throttling, etc...
I could go on, but I don't feel like making an exhaustive list of the crap they pull.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Friday June 17, @10:11AM
Alternatively, though, it may just be that your service is fucking shit.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Friday June 17, @10:42AM
I do not seem to see any community broadband providers on their list.
Also, from within the referenced story is a "Best ISPs" story that is linked.
AT&T was rated "Best Fiber". Seriously? WTF, the only time *any* AT&T service is rated best is right before AT&T buys them out... and then that rating changes instantaneously. Anyone rated AT&T "Best" anything is either clueless or a shill.
Of course, I feel the real answer has something to do with this note on the "Best ISPs" page:
