Julian Assange's extradition from UK to US approved by home secretary
Priti Patel has approved the extradition of the WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange to the US, a decision the organisation immediately said it would appeal against in the high court.
The case passed to the home secretary last month after the supreme court ruled there were no legal questions over assurances given by US authorities over how Assange was likely to be treated.
While Patel has given a green light, WikiLeaks immediately released a statement to say it would appeal against the decision.
"Today is not the end of fight," it said. "It is only the beginning of a new legal battle. We will appeal through the legal system; the next appeal will be before the high court."
Also at NYT.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 20, @04:32AM (1 child)
His immense ego and hubris have caught up to him.
(Score: 4, Informative) by dalek on Monday June 20, @05:11AM
Ego and hubris aren't crimes. What crimes has Assange committed?
He's being extradited for publishing materials that the US didn't want published. But what separates Assange from a journalist reporting on leaked information? I fail to see a substantial difference between Assange releasing documents that were given to him and the New York Times publishing the Pentagon Papers. Assange didn't break into computer systems to obtain documents. They were given to him, and he helped to sort through the information and publish what he thought was appropriate. The only thing that might be different from what Assange did versus a traditional journalist is that he published the material instead of crafting a story around the documents that were delivered to him.
Journalism is protected by the first amendment. Assange acted as a journalist and his release of documents, however controversial, are protected by the freedom of the press. A person cannot be denied constitutional rights on the basis of ego and hubris.
Accepting a presidential pardon is not an admission of guilt. Biden should do the right thing and immediately pardon Assange. It would not admit any guilt, and I do not believe that Assange is guilty of any actual crimes.
EXTERMINATE