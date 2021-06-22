BBC - Could nuclear desalination plants beat water scarcity?
There are communities on every continent running short of water, according to the United Nations. Unfortunately, although our planet is swathed by oceans and seas, only a tiny fraction of Earth's water - about 2.5% - is fresh, and demand for drinking water is projected to exceed supply by trillions of cubic metres by 2030. Desalination plants, which remove the salt from seawater, could help supply the fresh water needed. However, these plants are considered among the most expensive ways of creating drinking water- as they pump large volumes across membranes at high pressure, which is an extremely energy intensive process. One radical solution could be using floating vessels equipped with desalination systems.
Powered by nuclear reactors, these vessels could travel to islands, or coastlines, struck by drought, bringing with them both clean drinking water and power. "You could have them moving around on an intermittent basis, filling up tanks," says Mikal Bøe, chief executive of Core Power, which has come up with design for this type of desalination plant.
It may sound far-fetched but the US Navy has provided desalination services during disasters in the past, with the help of its nuclear-powered ships, while Russia already has a floating nuclear power station designed to potentially power desalination facilities.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 22, @02:44AM
Get it safe, clean, too cheap to meter, and you can have all the desalination you want.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 22, @02:58AM
Fabrication and operation and maintenance of the rigs will have to be fully mechanized for sustainable profit
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday June 22, @03:25AM
Was browsing Youtube earlier today, ran across some Lake Mead videos. The lake is nearly dead. The Colorado River is dying. The volume of water remaining is a pretty small fraction of what it used to be. The cities and the agriculture that depends on them are soon going to wither.
Either desalination starts soon, or those western cities are going to die.
Not that I really care about any of those cities - the real problem is, where are all those people going to go? Bad enough the migrants from Mexico and the rest of Latin America. Now we have to deal with Californians?
Our first six presidents were educated men. Then, along came a Democrat.