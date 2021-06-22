from the how-to-lose-customers-during-an-economic-downturn dept.
Google says it's time for longtime small business users to pay up:
[...] Google announced to some small businesses in January that they would no longer be able to use personalized email and other work app[lications].
Google said the free edition doesn't include customer support, but does offer users several ways to contact the company for help with their transition.
Google launched Gmail in 2004 and business applications such as Documents and spreadsheets two years later. The search giant was eager for start-ups and family shops to adopt its work software, so it offered the services for free and allowed companies to bring custom domains matching their business names to Gmail.
While still testing the apps, he even Told business owners that the products would remain free for life, although Google says that from the start, the terms of service for its enterprise software stated that the company could suspend or terminate the offer in the future. Google stopped new free signups in December 2012, but continued to support accounts for what became the old free edition of G Suite.
In 2020, G Suite was rebranded as Google Workspace. The overwhelming majority of people – the company says it has more than three billion users in total – use a free version of Workspace. More than seven million organizations or individuals pay for versions with additional tools and customer support, up from six million in 2020. The number of users still on the free legacy version from years ago counts in the thousands, said a person familiar with the count. who requested anonymity because the person was not authorized to publicly release those numbers.
"We're here to help our customers through this transition, including significant discounts on Google Workspace subscriptions," Google spokeswoman Katie Wattie said in a statement. "Switching to a Google Workspace subscription can be done in a few clicks."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 22, @08:21AM
Aristarchus was guaranteed a life-time account on SoylentNews. Look how that played out. Not the mention the free pass on Boring Company subways, and free shipping with Amazon Primal. Just can't trust anyone, these days.
