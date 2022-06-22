Stories
PCI Express 7.0 Finalized: 128 GT/s in 2025

posted by janrinok on Thursday June 23, @03:42AM
Hardware

takyon writes:

PCI-SIG Announces PCI Express 7.0 Specification to Reach 128 GT/s

PCI-SIG today announced that the PCI Express (PCIe) 7.0 specification will double the data rate to 128 GT/s [gigatransfers per second] and is targeted for release to members in 2025.

PCI-SIG technical workgroups will be developing the PCIe 7.0 specification with the following feature goals:

  • Delivering 128 GT/s raw bit rate and up to 512 GB/s bi-directionally via x16 configuration
  • Utilizing PAM4 (Pulse Amplitude Modulation with 4 levels) signaling
  • Focusing on the channel parameters and reach
  • Continuing to deliver the low-latency and high-reliability targets
  • Improving power efficiency
  • Maintaining backwards compatibility with all previous generations of PCIe technology

Also at Phoronix and Tom's Hardware.

