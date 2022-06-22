22/06/22/1829209 story
from the PCI-has-the-zoomies dept.
PCI-SIG Announces PCI Express 7.0 Specification to Reach 128 GT/s
PCI-SIG today announced that the PCI Express (PCIe) 7.0 specification will double the data rate to 128 GT/s [gigatransfers per second] and is targeted for release to members in 2025.
PCI-SIG technical workgroups will be developing the PCIe 7.0 specification with the following feature goals:
- Delivering 128 GT/s raw bit rate and up to 512 GB/s bi-directionally via x16 configuration
- Utilizing PAM4 (Pulse Amplitude Modulation with 4 levels) signaling
- Focusing on the channel parameters and reach
- Continuing to deliver the low-latency and high-reliability targets
- Improving power efficiency
- Maintaining backwards compatibility with all previous generations of PCIe technology
