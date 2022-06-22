from the are-all-bugs-really-shallow? dept.
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 Source Code Published
After AMD announced FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 back in March, as of today they have made good on their word to open-source it.
This temporal upscaling solution for game engines is now available under an MIT license. AMD self-describes FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 as, "FSR 2 uses cutting-edge temporal algorithms to reconstruct fine geometric and texture detail, producing anti-aliased output from aliased input. FSR 2 technology has been developed from the ground up, and is the result of years of research from AMD. It has been designed to provide higher image quality compared to FSR 1, our original open source spatial upscaling solution launched in June 2021."
Previously:
AMD at Computex 2021: 5000G APUs, 6000M Mobile GPUs, FidelityFX Super Resolution, and 3D Chiplets
Testing Shows AMD's FSR 2.0 Can Even Help Lowly Intel Integrated GPUs
Related Stories
AMD's Ryzen 5000G APUs now have a release date for the DIY market: August 5th. The 8-core Ryzen 7 5700G has a suggested price of $359, while the 6-core Ryzen 5 5600G will be $259.
AMD announced the Radeon RX 6800M, 6700M, and 6600M discrete GPUs for laptops, promising better performance, efficiency, and battery-constrained performance. The Radeon RX 6800M is a 40 compute unit design (equivalent to the Radeon RX 6700 XT on desktop) with 12 GB of VRAM.
AMD biggest announcements were the introduction of FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and the demonstration of a 3D chiplet design. FSR uses a spatial scaling algorithm to upscale game graphics for higher frame rates at a given resolution. The algorithm competes with Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), but will be released as open source and work with some older AMD GPUs, integrated graphics, as well as competing products from Nvidia and Intel (it was shown running on an Nvidia GTX 1060).
AMD CEO Lisa Su also showed off a modified, delidded Ryzen 9 5900X CPU prototype, with "3D V-Cache technology". It was identical to the standard 5900X with the exception of through-silicon via (TSV) stacked L3 cache. This allowed the 5900X prototype to have 192 MB of total L3 cache instead of 64 MB (96 MB per 8-core chiplet). AMD claims it can run games with an average of +15% performance (simply due to the larger cache size), and some version of this will appear in products that are starting production at the end of 2021.
Related: TSMC "5nm", "3nm", Stacked Silicon, and More
FSR 2.0 can make Deathloop just about playable on a two-year-old laptop GPU.
There are two things to like about version 2.0 of AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling tech, which finally began appearing in actual games late last week. The most important is that the quality of the upscaled image is dramatically better than in FSR version 1.0. The second is that FSR 2.0 is compatible with all kinds of GPUs, including not just AMD's but older GeForce GPUs that aren't compatible with Nvidia's proprietary deep learning super sampling (DLSS).
New testing from Tom's Hardware has also revealed another unlikely beneficiary: Intel's recent integrated GPUs. Using an Iris Xe laptop GPU in a Core i7-1165G7, FSR 2.0 was able to bump the average frame rates in a 720p version of Deathloop by around 16 percent, nudging it from just under 30 fps to just over 30 fps and helping to offset the low resolution with its built-in anti-aliasing. Not bad for a nearly two-year-old laptop GPU playing a demanding modern game.
[...] Game developers could choose to support FSR 2.0 over Nvidia's DLSS for the same reason: It provides good-enough results that cover a much broader range of GPU hardware from multiple manufacturers. [...]