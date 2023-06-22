from the folding-not-at-home dept.
This capability could unlock new possibilities in medicine:
Artificial intelligence has altered the practise of science by enabling researchers to examine the vast volumes of data generated by current scientific instruments. Using deep learning, it can learn from the data itself and can locate a needle in a million haystacks of information. AI is advancing the development of gene searching, medicine, medication design, and chemical compound synthesis.
To extract information from fresh data, deep learning employs algorithms, often neural networks trained on massive volumes of data. With its step-by-step instructions, it is considerably different from traditional computing. It instead learns from data. Deep learning is far less transparent than conventional computer programming, leaving vital concerns unanswered: what has the system learnt and what does it know?
[...] For fifty years, computer scientists have unsuccessfully attempted to solve the protein-folding issue. Then in 2016, DeepMind, an AI subsidiary of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, launched its AlphaFold programme. It utilised the protein databank, which contains the empirically determined structures of over 150,000 proteins, as its training set.
In fewer than five years, AlphaFold had solved the protein-folding issue, or at least the most important aspect of it: identifying the protein structure from its amino acid sequence. AlphaFold can not explain how proteins may fold so rapidly and precisely. It was a tremendous victory for AI since not only did it earn a great deal of scientific reputation, but it was also a major scientific breakthrough that may touch everyone's life.
[...] AlphaFold2 was not meant to anticipate how proteins would interact with one another, but it can model how individual proteins assemble to build enormous complex units made of several proteins. We posed a difficult challenge to AlphaFold: Did its structural training set teach it chemistry? Was it able to predict whether or not amino acids will react with one another, an uncommon but crucial occurrence?
The protein databank contains 578 fluorescent proteins, of which 10 are "broken" and do not glow. [...]
Only a chemist with extensive understanding of fluorescent proteins would be able to utilise the amino acid sequence to identify fluorescent proteins with the correct amino acid sequence to undergo the necessary chemical changes to become fluorescent. AlphaFold2 folded the fixed fluorescent proteins differently than the broken fluorescent proteins when supplied with the sequences of 44 fluorescent proteins not found in the protein databank.
The outcome astounded us: AlphaFold2 had acquired knowledge of chemistry. It determined which amino acids in fluorescent proteins are responsible for the chemistry that causes them to shine. We hypothesise that the protein databank training set and numerous sequence alignments allow AlphaFold2 to "think" like a chemist and search for the amino acids necessary to react with one another to make the protein bright.
[Ed. note (hubie): an interesting podcast on Deepmind and all things AI]
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday June 23, @11:16PM
(Score: 1) by anubi on Thursday June 23, @11:27PM
