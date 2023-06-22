from the strap-on-my-goggles-and-I'm-ready-to-go dept.
Privacy-focused Brave Search grew by 5,000% in a year:
Brave Search, the browser developer's privacy-centric Internet search engine, is celebrating its first anniversary after surpassing 2.5 billion queries and seeing almost 5,000% growth in a year.
To celebrate this success, Brave Software announced that Brave Search is finally exiting its beta phase and will become the default search engine for all users of the Brave browser.
Additionally, a new search results curation feature called "Goggles" will be released in beta and made available to those who wish to test it.
[...] Brave says that independence has remained at the epicenter of the company's focus, with Brave Search users receiving 92% of their queries directly from Brave's independent search index rather than through Bing and Google indexes.
"Search engines that depend too much or exclusively on Big Tech are subject to censorship, biases, and editorial decisions," explains Brave in the blog post.
"Brave Search is committed to openness in search. It does not manipulate its algorithm to bias, filter, or down-rank results (unless it's compelled by law to do so)."
[...] "Goggles" is a feature that allows Brave Search users to customize how search results are ranked, setting custom preferences and priorities.
For example, users may favor results from small news blogs instead of large media outlets, so instead of looking through multiple search result pages, they can create a Goggle for it and have these results rank higher.
[...] A white paper gives more details about Goggles, including examples of excluding the top 1,000 most popular domains for any search term and excluding product reviews with commercial backing.
With Goggles, users can get highly curated search results that would be otherwise impossible in the context of a search engine that doesn't log queries for user profiling and tracking.
[...] While there's a chance of Goggles being misused for creating disinformation and isolation bubbles, these unique "search filters" are poised to bring more benefits than risks to the community in general.
If the purpose of Goggles is to curate and limit results to certain domains, I would think the odds are very good that it will create isolation bubbles if used for generic web browsing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 24, @01:54AM (1 child)
Meanwhile, all I get in my software manager is Gnome-brave-icon-theme, Shike-brave-theme and com.brave.browser with zero reviews. Let me know when it's available for Mint.
(Score: 2) by cykros on Friday June 24, @02:25AM
https://www.linuxfordevices.com/tutorials/linux/brave-browser-in-linux-mint [linuxfordevices.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 24, @02:06AM (1 child)
"Privacy Search" is an oxymoron. No explanation necessary if you have an ounce of brain.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 24, @02:25AM
Exactly. Parent here, too burnt out to login.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 24, @02:33AM
Where does the profit come from? What's the markup for the middle man?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 24, @02:42AM
I wasn't too impressed when I first tried it, but it looks better now. I have it in the rotation along with Startpage, Metager, and Bing.