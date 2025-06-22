I date back to the days before HTTPS was a thing, when web sites were written in Notepad. Since then I've worked through various editors and programs including Dreamweaver, Joomla, WordPress (of course) and on-line things like Wix.com and Substack. Now we find that we have a half dozen small web sites to manage or update, in different platforms, and all which are small enough that WordPress et al are serious overkill. I've done some research and have come up with no sure solution to get us out of this mess. Here's what we need.

Open source, hosted in our own web space. No cloud based things

Simple interface - for a couple of dozen pages without the need for massive database backends we don't need a Joomla or WordPress. Plus a non-techy user can update stuff easily.

Obviously has to work for desktop browsers and on the phone.

Has to handle some media like images and present YouTube hosted videos well.

SIMPLE Has to be SIMPLE to update and manage.

I'm needing suggestions, and even better, URLs for sites that use simple packages. Please folks, save me hundreds of hours of trial and error.