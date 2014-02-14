from the can't-help-themselves-it-is-in-their-nature dept.
The decision to make the C# extension in Visual Studio Code proprietary is raising hackles, but Microsoft is still a consistent supporter of open source:
Miguel de Icaza's barrage of criticism against Microsoft comes with a lot of credibility. This is the developer who has spent much of his career building open source projects within the Microsoft ecosystem and spent years working for Microsoft on Xamarin and other projects. His primary complaint? "That Microsoft would subvert an active open source project by ramming in a proprietary extension to continue to lock down .NET." This comes after last year's Hot Reload open source dumpster fire.
For those who choose to see this as a resurrection of Microsoft's old "Linux is a cancer" trope, not so fast. On balance, Microsoft has been a consistent contributor to open source communities, at least since its public declaration of open source devotion back in 2014. It's doubtful that the company is suddenly reverting to type, closing off one of its most visible open source successes. Instead, I suspect this is one division's decision to satisfy corporate revenue targets with a well understood, if out-of-favor, licensing model.
Still think it's just Microsoft being evil? Have you ever worked at a big company?
[...] It's possible to accept de Icaza's view of the situation and still think that, on balance, Microsoft gets more decisions on open source right than wrong. This is the same Microsoft that recently funded the GNOME project, a direct (if not particularly threatening) challenge to the Windows desktop. It's a big sponsor of the Apache Software Foundation, plus it contributes cash and other resources to Python, Java (!!), Kubernetes, OpenTelemetry, and more.
[...] One thing I've learned: A company is never as bad as it seems on the surface because ultimately it's made up of individual people making decisions. [...] It was money that influenced Microsoft's love for open source, just as with every other company, and Microsoft will follow the money in this case, too.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday June 26, @02:56PM (2 children)
Because that's what Microsoft as a corporation is: they might look like they're cooperating with you, but you know deep down all they care about is themselves.
The dance is complicated because you're dancing with someone with a fake smile on their face and a knife in one hand behind your back.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Sunday June 26, @03:05PM
And that's true for any large company or government agency. For example, Google at some point removed the "Don't" from the front of their slogan.
(Score: 1, Troll) by Opportunist on Sunday June 26, @03:19PM
How'd that different to any other corporation?
Corporations are essentially intelligence without conscience.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 26, @03:03PM (2 children)
Q: Still think it's just Microsoft being evil?
A: Yes
Q: Have you ever worked at a big company?
A: Yes
(Score: 2) by Common Joe on Sunday June 26, @03:15PM (1 child)
This. Fully agree.
All it takes is the person (or a small group of people) at the top making the decisions. They can plan several years ahead, wipe out the competition, and become dominant. Embrace, extend, extinguish. We've seen this done time and time again. Microsoft is all about making money. If they sniff a direction that will make them money, that's they way they will go. Even if it cost them in the short term. Or the person could be a complete idiot. Or both.
I just had management breathing down my neck this past week demanding a really dumb decision be executed. I won't say what it was, but it was sort of like demanding that we have a meeting using chairs that are mounted upside down on outside tree branches... but the meeting should look completely normal for the video conference. What finally put an end to that little saga was the equivalent of finding out that the seat belts wouldn't come by the date of the meeting. Nevermind that the whole thing was preposterous. Everyone knew it was stupid except for the CEO, but we had to follow orders because he's the boss and signs the checks.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Sunday June 26, @03:23PM
No, it's not. It's more insidious than that. Individuals may have a conscience. But a corporation eliminates that problem effectively.
You may not want to fire that person who just got a mortgage and has 2 kids. But you either fire him or they will eliminate your department, so you have to, your conscience rests easy because you're protecting the rest of your staff. The firing has to happen because the CEO decided they have to cut expenses. But he has to do that. If he doesn't, the investors in the bank will drop his shares, the company value tanks and he'll have to fire even more people. The investor doesn't really want to drop shares of a company that he knows does the ecologically (or whatever) right thing either, but he has to, he was entrusted with the retirement funds for a lot of people and is responsible that these people get their value out of it so they can retire.
So in case you're wondering what asshole caused you to lose your job, check the next mirror and ponder whether your retirement is as important as having a job.
(Score: 2) by jon3k on Sunday June 26, @03:47PM
So by this logic no large company can be evil. Microsoft, the company who invented "Embrace, Extend and Extinguish" could not have been evil, ever?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 26, @03:57PM
So far most of what he did has weakened open source. Neither GNOME nor Mono really helped OSS. GNOME was and is crap.