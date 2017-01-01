from the finding-your-center dept.
Samantha Cristoforetti also plans to follow a 20-minute routine in microgravity in the near future:
English-speaking yoga teachers often evoke space in their pose names, with examples including "crescent moon" and "star" positions.
Now an astronaut is getting these moves on during microgravity exercise on the International Space Station.
Expedition 67 astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti recently shared a picture of herself on Twitter doing "triangle pose" in the Japanese Kibo laboratory, a popular spot for astronauts to pose for pictures and press conferences.
"You know what? I love doing yoga here on Earth, and I'm wondering, would it work up there in space?" Cristoforetti asked in a May 23 video posted on the Cosmic Kids YouTube channel.
In response, certified yoga teacher Jaime Amor played out a possible space routine for Cristoforetti in the 20-minute video, adding a Yoga in Space activity pack for youngsters looking to stretch and do resistance training along with the astronaut.
[...] Other astronauts have successfully done yoga in orbit before Cristoforetti. For example, NASA astronauts Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson showed off some balancing poses in 2017, although Fischer joked on Twitter that these are a lot easier to hold "without gravity."
[...] Yoga has numerous health benefits including improving strength, balance and flexibility, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine ; yoga is also associated with more energy and better stress management, among other health outcomes.
Any Soylental yoga enthusiasts? Any starting tips for someone who wants to relieve anxiety, but whose hamstrings are no longer very flexible and who is more likely to want to stay on the floor once they get down there? [asking for a friend --hubie]
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Sunday June 26, @08:00PM
The only position I manged to do halfway well was "standing old geezer".
(Score: 2) by bart on Sunday June 26, @08:23PM
Seriously good teacher that works very well even for beginners.
She was very important for me and my wife to get through the Covid lockdowns.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 26, @08:29PM
We all know that the earth is flat (just look) and gravity isn't real (water doesn't stick to a spinning ball). This is more fake virtual reality propaganda brought to you by NASA.