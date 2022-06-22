from the undiscovered-waters-and-undreamed-shores dept.
Tapping the ocean as a source of natural products:
Despite this significant role, research into the diversity of microorganisms found in the ocean has thus far been only rudimentary. So, a group of researchers led by Shinichi Sunagawa, Professor of Microbiome Research, is working closely with Jörn Piel's group to investigate this diversity. Both groups are at the Institute of Microbiology at ETH Zurich.
To detect new natural products made by bacteria, Sunagawa and his team examined publicly available DNA data from 1,000 water samples collected at different depths from every ocean region in the world. The data came from such sources as ocean expeditions and observation platforms positioned out at sea.
Thanks to modern technologies like environmental DNA (eDNA) analysis, it has become easier to search for new species and discover which known organisms can be found where. But what is hardly known at all is what special effects the marine microorganisms offer -- in other words, what chemical compounds they make that are important for interactions between organisms. In the best-case scenario, such compounds would benefit humans as well. Underpinning the research is the assumption that the ocean microbiome harbours great potential for natural products that could prove beneficial, for instance for their antibiotic properties.
The extracted eDNA present in the samples was sequenced by the original researchers of the various expeditions. By reconstructing entire genomes on the computer, the scientists succeeded in decrypting the encoded information -- the blueprints for proteins. Finally, they consolidated this new data together with the existing 8,500 genome data sets for marine microorganisms in a single database.
This gave them 35,000 genomes to draw on when searching for new microbial species and, in particular, for promising biosynthetic gene clusters (BGCs). A BGC is a group of genes that provide the synthetic pathway for a natural product.
In this genome data, the researchers detected not only many potentially useful BGCs -- some 40,000 in all -- but also previously undiscovered species of bacteria belonging to the phylum Eremiobacterota. This group of bacteria had been known to exist only in terrestrial environments and didn't exhibit any special biosynthetic diversity.
Sunagawa and his team named a new family of these bacteria as Eudoremicrobiaceae, and also were able to demonstrate that these bacteria are common and widespread: one species belonging to this family, Eudoremicrobium malaspinii, accounts for up to 6 percent of all bacteria present in certain areas of the ocean.
"The relatives in the ocean possess what for bacteria is a giant genome. Fully decrypting it was technically challenging because the organisms had not been cultivated before," Sunagawa says. Moreover, the new bacteria turned out to belong to the group of microorganisms that boasts the highest BGC diversity of all the samples examined. "As things stand, they are the most biosynthetically diverse family in the oceanic water column," he says. The researchers looked at two Eudoremicrobiaceae BGCs in detail. One was a gene cluster containing the genetic code for enzymes that, according to Sunagawa, have never been found in this constellation in a bacterial BGC before. The other examined example was a bioactive natural product that inhibits a proteolytic enzyme.
Paoli, Lucas, Ruscheweyh, Hans-Joachim, Forneris, Clarissa C., et al. Biosynthetic potential of the global ocean microbiome [open], Nature (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-04862-3)
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 27, @02:17PM
70 years ago, the trope: "The solution to pollution is dilution" was repeated, and widely accepted, in scientific circles.
70 years ago, world human population was 1/3 what it is today, and World GDP per capita was 1/20th of today's level.
70 years ago, when the human population had less than 1/60th the economic power as it does today, the ocean was reasonably accurately modeled as an "infinite renewable resource."
The ocean is a resource, the atmosphere is a resource, even if population stabilizes at 8 or 10 or 5 billion people - those people are going to continue to grow their economic power, and responsibility to use the Earth's resources in a renewable fashion - including the biodiversity that created us.
If we keep developing 100% of available resources into monoculture crops optimized only for maximum yield of profits, the diverse genomes of the ocean's bacteria will capitalize on the resources (pollution) we are feeding them and bloom, like red tide on excess phosphate, with results that have nothing to do with extending the holocene.
Україна не входить до складу Росії.