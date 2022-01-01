Stories
Instagram is Testing Out a Trial in Which It Scans Users' Faces for Proof They are Over 18 Years Old

posted by hubie on Monday June 27, @07:19PM
Instagram is testing out a trial in which it scans users' faces for proof they are over 18 years old:

The company announced the trial, which began on 23 June and is currently only being rolled out in the US, in a blog post. The trial is focused on users who try to change their age on the app from under 18 to over 18. Those users have three ways to verify their age: upload a photo of their ID, ask three mutual friends verify their age, or record a video selfie.

If a user selects the video selfie method, Instagram passes the videos to a London-based identity-verification startup, Yoti. Yoti will scan the user's facial features in the videos to confirm their ages, the company said.

Both Yoti and Instagram will delete the data once they've verified the user's age, per the announcement. The London startup's algorithm only verifies the user's age and not their identity, Instagram wrote, quoting a whitepaper from Yoti.

[...] If a user chooses to submit a photo of their ID to confirm their age, the image will be deleted after 30 days, the company said.

You can try the Yoti Demo yourself (the company pinky-swears they delete any data you share with them).

See also: Instagram is testing an AI tool that verifies your age by scanning your face

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by bmimatt on Monday June 27, @07:22PM

    by bmimatt (5050) on Monday June 27, @07:22PM (#1256565)
    The data will remain deleted, until it leaks out in a couple of years. Deleted, my ass.
