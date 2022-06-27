Stories
Drone-Dropping Rifle With Two-Mile Range

posted by janrinok on Wednesday June 29, @01:41AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
captain normal writes:

El Reg reports "What's said to be a Ukrainian-made long-range anti-drone rifle is one of the latest weapons to emerge from Russia's ongoing invasion of its neighbor."
https://www.theregister.com/2022/06/27/ukraine_drone_rifle/

The Antidron KVS G-6 is manufactured by Kvertus Technology, in the western Ukraine region of Ivano-Frankivsk, whose capital of the same name has twice been subjected to Russian bombings during the war. Like other drone-dropping equipment, we're told it uses radio signals to interrupt control, remotely disabling them, and it reportedly has an impressive 3.5 km (2.17 miles) range.

Sounds like just the thing if one is worried about Amazon or Walmart drones not just making deliveries but spying on your backyard.

Video: https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-anti-drone-gun-russia-war/31912255.html

War seems to spur innovation, eh, but telling the enemy the name and approximate location of the factory is might not be the best idea.

Original Submission


